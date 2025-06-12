Payrails raises $32M Series A to boost payment performance for global enterprises

A global payment software company Payrails, has raised $32 million in Series A funding to further its mission of enabling enterprises to take control of their payment operations.

Founded by former fintech leaders from Delivery Hero, Payrails’ founding team brings deep experience building global, scalable financial infrastructure. With the continued backing of leading technology investors, Payrails is strengthening its position as a category-defining payment platform for large enterprises.

Enterprise payment operations are becoming increasingly complex and fragmented. With the global payments market projected to exceed $1.7 trillion in transactions by 2025, payments are no longer a commodity. Scaling payment operations and efficiently managing money movements has become a critical growth lever for large enterprises. Additionally, rigid legacy systems or in-house built tools very often limit agility and hinder innovation.

Payrails addresses this with a payment operating system purpose-built for enterprises, allowing companies to orchestrate complex payment flows, optimize performance, and abstract the complexity of system integrations.

Orkhan Abdullayev, co-founder and CEO of Payrails, commented:

We’re grateful for the trust our customers and investors have placed in us. Their continued support fuels our vision of empowering enterprises with an all-in-one platform to manage every aspect of payments, unlocking new levels of performance and innovation while driving down complexity and costs. With this funding, we’re doubling down on product development to expand our multi-product platform across the entire payment lifecycle. Our payment operating system is setting a new industry standard for how enterprises manage and optimise payments, with more control, visibility and flexibility than ever before. Acting as a deeply integrated meta layer, Payrails spans the entire payment lifecycle with a modular architecture. It includes payment orchestration, payouts, tokenisation, unified analytics, automated reconciliation, and recently launched in-person payments, all powered by advanced data capabilities.

With a growing catalogue of over 100 integrations, Payrails works seamlessly with payment service providers like Stripe, Adyen, fraud-prevention solutions like Forter, software solutions like SAP, Salesforce, Snowflake, and others. This gives enterprises full flexibility, visibility, and control of their payment operations and checkout experiences across geographies, channels, and verticals.

As more companies go global from day one, the need for a unified, scalable payments infrastructure has never been more urgent. Payrails is building the operating system for this world. We believe their modular approach, execution speed, and strong customer traction set them apart in a category overdue for transformation. We're excited to continue to support Payrails as they become foundational infrastructure for the next generation of global enterprises.

said David Haber, general partner at a16z.

Strong enterprise demand accelerates Payrails’ growth across markets

This funding follows a period of exceptional growth. In 2024 alone, Payrails processed more than 1 million in daily operations, expanded into 30 new markets across Europe and MENA. It also attracted enterprise customers across industries such as mobility, marketplaces and platforms, travel, e-commerce, financial services and subscription services.

The round was led by HV Capital’s Growth Fund, with strong participation from all existing investors EQT Ventures, General Catalyst, and Andreessen Horowitz, bringing total funding raised to over $52.8 million.

Alexander Joel-Carbonell, partner at HV Capital commented:

Having worked closely with Orkhan and Emre for over eight years—starting from our shared time at Delivery Hero—I’ve consistently been impressed by their sharp strategic instincts and relentless execution. With Payrails, they’ve built a category-defining: an enterprise-grade, modular payment operating system that abstracts complexity, enhances performance, and enables rapid innovation. Their unwavering 24/7 customer focus and ability to deliver immediate impact is reflected in the caliber of their global enterprise clients and the speed at which they’re scaling, all shown in their great SaaS KPIs and traction. When we benchmarked the landscape, Payrails clearly led the pack of solutions, solving real pain points with a powerful enterprise product. I am thrilled to continue to support Orkhan and Emre with HV Growth from the sidelines!

Earlier this year, Payrails entered a strategic partnership with Mastercard to accelerate digital transformation and unlock next-generation payment capabilities for large-scale enterprises.

With the fresh capital, Payrails will accelerate product innovation, product roadmap expansion and support commercial growth across EMEA to meet surging enterprise demand.

Lead image: Payrails founders, Emre Talay and Orkhan Abdullayev

Photo Credits: Payrails