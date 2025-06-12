nuuEnergy aims to rethink the heat pump industry as a premium quality provider

Munich heat pump installation and energy startup nuuEnergy has closed a seven-figure pre-seed funding round.

Many Germans remain hesitant to switch to heat pumps due to unreliable installers, complicated planning, and unclear pricing. Digital providers often prioritize aggressive growth with a strong focus on sales, often at the expense of installation quality. Traditional craft businesses, on the other hand, frequently lack the capacity for in-depth consulting and planning.

nuuEnergy bridges this gap by combining the efficiency of digital processes with the quality and customer proximity of traditional craft businesses.

Tobias Klug, co-founder and CEO of nuuEnergy, says:

Our customers want a local partner to guide them through the entire process - with top-notch quality in planning, installation, and service. That’s exactly what we offer through our regional businesses and digitalized planning.

Fully integrated regional craft businesses allow nuuEnergy to combine the benefits of digital workflows, like software-based planning and streamlined subsidy management. A dedicated local contact ensures smooth coordination and alignment at every stage.

We’re the skilled trades’ answer to the big digital players who focus purely on sales and neglect quality,

says Julia Rafschneider, co-founder and CRO of nuuEnergy.

Our technicians are not just service providers – they’re the heart of our company. They are the experts, they plan, install, and deliver excellent craftsmanship. We provide the processes and technology to support them in doing just that.

From initial consultation to final installation, all steps come from a single source. Tailored planning by skilled professionals ensures that every heat pump is precisely matched to its building. Proper sizing and high-quality installation reduce operating costs and extend the system’s lifespan.

Investors in the round include HTGF, business angel club better ventures (with members such as energy entrepreneur Marco Vogt), alongside EnjoyVenture, Vireo Ventures, and Bynd.

For better ventures, this investment marks a key move in addressing one of the most critical levers in the energy transition.

Germany’s skilled trades sector holds the key to a successful heating transition—but a lack of skilled labor and inefficient processes are holding it back. nuuEnergy blends digitalization with excellent craftsmanship and offers a solution that doesn’t currently exist in the market—but is urgently needed,

comments Tina Dreimann, founder and managing director of better ventures.

HTGF has been observing the heat pump market for some time and made a conscious decision to invest in the Munich-based startup. Johannes Weber, Principal at HTGF added:

Every house is different, and making renovations scalable is a challenge. We see nuuEnergy as the first convincing solution where a scalable model is emerging in close partnership with skilled trades—enabling millions of homes to switch to heat pumps without compromising quality.

The funding will be used to launch and grow regional specialist craft businesses and to further digitise the entire process, from personalised planning to installation and ongoing maintenance.