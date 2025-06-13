Sunrise Robotics emerges from stealth with $8.5M to democratise factory automation

Today, intelligent industrial robotics startup Sunrise Robotics emerges from stealth with $8.5 million in funding.

Industrial manufacturing faces a critical threat with the retirement of workers in the coming decade without replacements or new career entrants. Further, smart robots and automation solutions are inaccessible to all but the largest manufacturers.

High-mix manufacturers and those with a wide portfolio of products can’t justify the high capital costs and lengthy implementation timelines of traditional robots, despite the benefits. Sunrise was created to bridge this gap.

Founded by three experienced entrepreneurs and operators, CEO Tomaz Stolfa (vox.io, Layer founder), CTO Marko Thaler (Airnamics founder) and CCO Joe Perrott (PCH International, Head of Global Program Management), Sunrise employs a simulation-first approach to robotics hardware.

Each system is designed and built with dual arms, advanced perception systems and sensors.

The robot cells are then trained through simulation technology — Sunrise creates a virtual replica of the workstation or production environment for each implementation and trains the robot’s integrated AI brain within this simulation.

This compresses the automation cycle, making it ten times faster and cheaper to deploy, so more manufacturers can benefit from automation and unmatched product quality. In addition, the cells can learn together as a fleet, with regularly over-the-air updates ensuring they can continuously improve to expand capabilities and increase customer value.

Sunrise’s founding team has extensive robotics and software experience, including building autonomous robotic systems and intelligent systems, enabling the shipment of over 100 million consumer electronics products and creating software platforms serving over 150 million users.

They have expanded on this experience by assembling talent from global tech giants Amazon, Google, Red Bull Formula 1, Unity and Waymo, enabling the company to progress from founding to customer deployment in just 18 months. Initial systems are now operational in electronics manufacturing facilities across Europe.

Sunrise has also signed letters of intent with 10+ customers in areas including supercar development, high-performance batteries and consumer electronics manufacturing, alongside multiple potential use cases for precision manufacturing.

According to Tomaz Stolfa, co-founder of Sunrise, the future of manufacturing lies in accessible automation, augmenting humanity through intelligent systems driven by simulation and digital replicas.

“Our smart, flexible robot cells empower businesses by automating repetitive tasks, closing employment gaps and allowing workers to focus on higher-value activities, whilst ensuring Europe has the industrial prowess and capabilities that it sorely needs. Together with our customers and investors, we're building a more efficient and sustainable manufacturing landscape for Europe."

Plural led the funding, which included Tapestry, Seedcamp, Tiny.vc and Prototype Capital.

Carina Namih, Partner at Plural, said:

“The Sunrise team are world leaders in simulation-trained robots. These inexpensive robots boost productivity and solve hiring challenges right out of the box. I look forward to supporting them as they build a new era in European industrial manufacturing.”

The investment will fuel the expansion of its European-wide team and enhance AI capabilities as the company scales production of the initial fleet of Sunrise intelligent robotic cells, bringing critical manufacturing capacity back to the continent.





