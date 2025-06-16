Koios Care raises €1M to tackle Parkinson’s ‘silent pandemic’ with real-world data

Koios Care, a Belgian-Greek healthtech company focused on improving the Quality of Life for people living with neurological and chronic conditions, starting with Parkinson’s Disease, has raised €1 million.

This newly injected capital aims at accelerating Koios Care's mission to address Parkinson's Disease, the fastest growing neurological disorder globally, now affecting over ten million people and increasingly described as “silent pandemic” by the medical community.

By transforming passive data from everyday smartphone and smartwatch devices into actionable clinical insights, Koios Care empowers care teams and researchers to make earlier, more personalised, and more effective decisions.

It not only enhances patient outcomes but also streamlines clinical workflows, supports value-based care, and unlocks new potential for evidence generation in therapeutic development.

According to Dr Konstantinos Kyritsis, co-founder and CEO, there’s a significant gap between what people with Parkinson’s truly need and what they currently receive.

“It’s not just about managing symptoms, it’s about meaningfully improving their overall Quality of Life. That’s the gap Koios Care is here to close. “One patient using the technology to clearly communicate with their neurologist told us, ‘Sometimes, on my current medication scheme, it feels like I have no Parkinson’s.’ That’s not just encouraging, it’s a powerful glimpse of what’s possible. It’s the kind of transformation we are relentlessly working to deliver for everyone living with this disease.”

“For too long, patients, clinicians, and researchers have lacked continuous, objective data to truly personalize Parkinson’s care and understand the real-life impact of the disease and its treatments,” said Dr Dimitris Iakovakis, co-founder and CTO of Koios Care.

“This funding reflects the urgent need for a new standard in care. With our solution, we empower patients to better understand their condition, equip medical teams with unprecedented insights, and provide pharmaceutical companies with a powerful tool to accelerate the development of more effective therapies.”

Koios Care is already gaining strong momentum. Their most recent study involved 130 patients across multiple EU clinics, while their platform is currently used by research institutions, industry partners and in hospital pilot programs to optimise treatment strategies.

The round was led by the Greek early-stage deeptech fund Evercurious VC, with strong participation from Astylab Ventures, imec.istart a fund, and several private angel investors, including many coordinated by HeBAN.

According to Alex Vamvakas, partner at Evercurious VC, Koios Care's innovative approach to passively monitoring Quality of Life with everyday devices is a game-changer for neurodegenerative disorders.

“We are impressed by the team's scientific rigor, the clinical validation, and the vision to reshape long-term neurodegenerative conditions’ care and enable the shift toward personalized, data-driven disease management at scale.”

With roots in Greece and Belgium, and collaborators across Europe, Koios Care exemplifies the kind of region-bridging, discipline-spanning, impact-driven innovation that a more connected European deeptech ecosystem can unlock.

It reflects a vision of Europe where scientific excellence and entrepreneurial ambition transcend borders to solve pressing global challenges."

Koios Care’s dual business model serves both patients and industry.

For patients and care providers, it offers a digital health tool to support patients’ quality of life and drive outcomes; for pharmaceutical and medical device companies, it serves as a powerful R&D platform, enabling the generation of real-world evidence and precision in therapeutic development.

Looking ahead, the company plans to develop drug-device combination products and extend its technology to tackle a wider range of brain and behavior-related conditions, including Mild Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s, narcolepsy, and eating disorders, where continuous, real-world monitoring remains a critical gap.





