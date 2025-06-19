Italy’s tech ecosystem: Innovation, growth, and emerging opportunities

The Italian tech ecosystem in 2024 showed strong performance, with companies raising over
€1.3 billion, despite a slight decrease from €1.4 billion in 2023. This drop, however, reflects the overall stability of the ecosystem, as evidenced by the impressive €504 million raised in the Q1 2025 alone.
Key sectors like fintech, software, and space demonstrate Italy's growing strength in innovation-driven industries, signalling advancements in financial technology, digital transformation, and space exploration. Major cities such as Milan, Turin, and Rome have become vibrant hubs for tech and entrepreneurship, with Milan emerging as a central player, attracting both national and international investments.
However, Italy's ecosystem still faces
challenges, particularly in securing late-stage capital, which is essential for scaling successful startups. While government-backed national funds are supporting early-stage ventures, there is a regional disparity, with northern Italy attracting a larger share of investment and resources. To realise its full potential and become a leading European tech hub, Italy must address these funding gaps and regional disparities, ensuring equitable growth across its diverse and innovative sectors.
Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.
1
D-Orbit
Amount raised in 2024: €150M
D-Orbit is an aerospace company specialising in space logistics and orbital transportation services. The company provides end-to-end solutions for satellite deployment, in-orbit servicing, and end-of-life decommissioning.
D-Orbit's flagship product, the ION Satellite Carrier, is an orbital transfer vehicle designed to deliver satellites to precise orbits efficiently, reducing launch costs and time to operation. D-Orbit also offers hosted payload services, allowing customers to test hardware in space without owning satellites.
Committed to sustainability, D-Orbit has developed the D3 (D-Orbit Decommissioning Device) system to safely dispose of satellites at the end of their operational life, addressing the growing concern of space debris.
In 2024, the company raised €150 million across two funding rounds to support the expansion of its space logistics services into in-orbit servicing and space-based cloud computing, while also strengthening its operations in the U.S., Europe, and the United Kingdom.
2
Bending Spoons
Amount raised in 2024: €144.4M
Bending Spoons is a leading mobile app development company known for creating innovative, high-quality apps that enhance user experiences.
Driven by data-informed design and advanced technology, the company creates products spanning productivity, entertainment, and wellness. With a strong commitment to quality and user engagement, Bending Spoons combines creative vision with technical excellence to serve millions of users around the globe.
Bending Spoons emphasises technological innovation, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and engineering to enhance its products.
As of 2024, Bending Spoons secured €144.4 million in equity funding, achieving a valuation of $2.55 billion.
3
Alps Blockchain
Amount raised in 2024: €105M
Alps Blockchain is a technology company specialising in the production of computing power for the blockchain through the creation and management of data centres powered by renewable energy sources. The company designs, builds, and operates state-of-the-art infrastructure to actively contribute to the development and efficiency of the blockchain.
Alps Blockchain has introduced in Italy a service that involves installing blockchain-dedicated infrastructure within hydroelectric plants, converting water power into computational energy and integrating seamlessly with existing systems. This approach has led to the establishment of over 30 mining farms across Europe, South America, and the Middle East.
In 2024, Alps Blockchain secured €105 million in debt financing to fuel its growth and international expansion, strengthening current operations while exploring opportunities in new markets.
4
Satispay
Amount raised in 2024: €60M
Satispay is a fintech company offering a mobile payment platform that enables users to conduct transactions directly from their smartphones. The app allows individuals to pay in stores and online, transfer money to contacts, and manage savings through features like cashback and digital piggy banks. Satispay operates independently of traditional credit and debit card networks, connecting directly to users' bank accounts.
In 2024, Satispay secured €60 million in funding, further expanding its footprint in the European fintech sector and striving to simplify digital payments for both consumers and businesses.
5
xFarm
Amount raised in 2024: €36M
xFarm is an agritech company specialising in digital farm management solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform that enables farmers to monitor and optimise various aspects of their operations, including field management, irrigation, crop protection, machinery, livestock, and economic planning.
Utilising data from sensors and satellites, xFarm provides actionable insights to enhance productivity and sustainability. The platform supports over 500,000 farms across more than 100 countries, covering approximately 9 million hectares and 414 different crops.
In 2024, xFarm raised €36 million in Series C funding to expand its services in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and to develop new fintech products tailored for the agricultural sector.
6
Bizaway
Amount raised in 2024: €35M
BizAway is an corporate travel management platform, offering an all-in-one solution designed to simplify and optimize business travel.
The platform allows businesses to book and manage travel seamlessly, featuring tools for itinerary planning, approval workflows, expense tracking, and travel policy enforcement. Additionally, BizAway offers 24/7 multilingual customer support and robust travel risk management services, including real-time alerts and dynamic tracking.
In 2024, BizAway secured €35 million in funding to accelerate growth in its current markets and expand into new ones.
The company continues to innovate in the corporate travel sector, aiming to deliver cost-effective, sustainable, and user-friendly solutions for businesses of all sizes.
7
LimoLane
Amount raised in 2024: €35M
LimoLane is a platform for chauffeur-driven car rentals (NCC).
The company offers premium mobility solutions in over 500 cities worldwide. Designed for both businesses and individuals, LimoLane allows quick and secure bookings via app or web, ensuring a stylish and stress-free travel experience. Its app automates B2B mobility requests by integrating directly with clients' workflows.
The services include airport transfers, event mobility, city transfers, and bus rentals with drivers. LimoLane stands out for its high-quality service, transparent pricing, and 24/7 customer support. Its clients include numerous businesses and event organisers seeking reliable and personalised transportation solutions.
In 2024, LimoLane secured €35 million in funding, which will support the company’s continued expansion in Europe through increased investments and strengthened collaborations with the event industry.
8
Cyber Guru
Amount raised in 2024: $25M
Cyber Guru is a cybersecurity company, specialising in human-centric security awareness training. The company offers an AI-powered platform designed to transform user behaviour, turning individuals from the weakest link into the first line of defence against cyber threats.
The platform provides a comprehensive suite of training modules, including phishing simulations, board-level NIS2 compliance training, and tailored programs for public administrations. Utilising advanced methodologies and machine learning, Cyber Guru delivers engaging and effective learning experiences that promote secure digital behaviours across organisations.
In 2024, the company raised $25 million in Series B funding to expand its platform and further enhance its offerings.
9
Hui
Amount raised in 2024: $25M
HUI is a SaaS company that offers an all-in-one business management platform designed to streamline operations for freelancers, startups, and corporations.
The platform includes tools such as HUI.desk for managing functions, processes, and resources, and HUI.play for personalising profiles and facilitating networking. HUI aims to support smart working and business acceleration through its comprehensive suite of applications.
In July 2024, HUI secured a $25 million equity commitment from Nimbus Capital, reflecting strong investor confidence in its business model and growth prospects.
HUI's mission is to empower businesses by providing a comprehensive platform that enhances efficiency, fosters collaboration, and supports sustainable growth in the modern digital economy.
10
Casavo
Amount raised in 2024: €20M
Casavo is a company that leverages proprietary technology and automated valuation algorithms to provide an "instant buyer" model.
Beyond direct purchases, Casavo also acts as a traditional real estate broker, managing everything from professional photography and virtual tours to listing and negotiation, with transparent fees (around 1 per cent).
For buyers, Casavo offers a personalised experience, including early access to off-market properties and end-to-end support throughout the transaction, including mortgage brokerage services through “Casavo Mutui.”
In 2024, the company secured €20 million in new funding to grow its customer base and agent network, while driving the digital transformation of real estate sales through a smart, transparent service.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments