Italy’s tech ecosystem: Innovation, growth, and emerging opportunities

The Italian tech ecosystem in 2024 showed strong performance, with companies raising over €1.3 billion, despite a slight decrease from €1.4 billion in 2023. This drop, however, reflects the overall stability of the ecosystem, as evidenced by the impressive €504 million raised in the Q1 2025 alone.

Key sectors like fintech, software, and space demonstrate Italy's growing strength in innovation-driven industries, signalling advancements in financial technology, digital transformation, and space exploration. Major cities such as Milan, Turin, and Rome have become vibrant hubs for tech and entrepreneurship, with Milan emerging as a central player, attracting both national and international investments.

However, Italy's ecosystem still faces challenges, particularly in securing late-stage capital, which is essential for scaling successful startups. While government-backed national funds are supporting early-stage ventures, there is a regional disparity, with northern Italy attracting a larger share of investment and resources. To realise its full potential and become a leading European tech hub, Italy must address these funding gaps and regional disparities, ensuring equitable growth across its diverse and innovative sectors.

Here are 10 companies to watch in 2025.