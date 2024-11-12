Italian unicorn Satispay raises €60M

Satispay – a Milan-based payments network that reached unicorn status in September 2022 – has raised a new €60M round, bringing total funds raised to over half a billion euros.

The round is supported by previous investors Addition, Greyhound, and Lightrock. Satispay has accrued 5 million users and 380,000 merchants, and now offers of Corporate Meal Vouchers and Fringe Benefits to employees of client companies and has started preparing for the launch, planned for next year, of new investment services for its consumer user base.

Alberto Dalmasso, co-founder and CEO of Satispay, commented: “Once again, Satispay benefits from a perfect synergy that today is expressed through a truly strong partnership with our main investors supporting this operation – and, I would say, with all of our investors who have supported us from the beginning, consistently renewing their trust.

"Based on our analysis of the results achieved with a portion of the raised funds, they are now providing us with even more fuel to push harder on the growth accelerator. Being able to do this by raising funds earlier and in excess of what was strictly necessary, especially in a market context affected by sudden geopolitical shifts and a more challenging Venture Capital landscape due to interest rate trends, is a great privilege.”

This funding follows a period of sustained acceleration and aims to equip Satispay with the resources to sustain strong growth and to evaluate acquisitions if attractive opportunities arise, in the welfare and investment sectors.

As an additional expression of trust, this operation includes an increase in voting rights from 3 to 5 for the founders, thereby restoring their majority control.