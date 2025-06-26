Bitrise launches EU data centre, boosting data sovereignty for Europe

Mobile DevOps platform Bitrise, announced plans to launch a data centre in the Netherlands in response to increased demand for data residency in the European Union (EU). The new data centre will be the first in the EU operated by a DevOps Platform, providing businesses with a fully-hosted and managed solution to meet the stringent data security and compliance requirements of the region.

Bitrise will invest $3 million in the project, supporting the anticipated 22 per cent year-on-year growth in European data centre capacity in 2025.

Barnabás Birmacher, CEO and Co-founder of Bitrise, said:

In an era of geopolitical volatility and increasing regulatory complexity, mobile innovation in Europe demands sovereignty, speed, and security. By launching the first EU-hosted DevOps Platform, Bitrise is giving customers total control over their data, ensuring compliance and empowering them to scale development faster and more securely.

This investment in an Amsterdam-based data centre marks a significant step in enhancing support for EU customers, offering them greater flexibility and control. By replicating the successful data centre model used in the US, Bitrise will deploy the same high-performance infrastructure in Europe, allowing businesses to choose their data residency and meet risk and compliance requirements.

This expansion is a direct response to the growing demand from EU-based companies and global brands operating in the region. By strengthening data security and sovereignty, customers will have access to the tools they need to scale development securely and stay competitive in a rapidly changing market.

Reza Malekzadeh, General Partner at Partech and Bitrise board member, added:

With data sovereignty becoming a critical priority for European businesses, Bitrise’s move to launch an EU-based data center couldn’t be more timely. Bitrise is setting a new standard for DevOps in Europe by giving companies the ability to meet stringent regulatory requirements without compromising on speed or innovation.

Delivering data sovereignty in the EU

Recent regulatory changes and international data transfer challenges have made it increasingly complex for companies to operate across borders. Europe's data centre market is expected to grow by $291.7 billion between 2024 and 2028, fueled by rising demand for local data processing and storage.

Many European firms, especially in regulated or security-sensitive sectors, still depend on US cloud providers or invest heavily in building their own infrastructure. This has opened a significant market gap for compliant, locally hosted solutions.

Birmacher said that they recognise the critical need for sovereign hosting solutions for mobile CI/CD infrastructure in the EU:

This move not only strengthens our presence in Europe, but underscores our commitment to solving the complex challenges our partners face, allowing them to innovate and scale without compromise.

Bitrise’s Amsterdam data centre will emulate Bitrise’s proven infrastructure model, providing:

Access to the fastest Apple Silicon and Linux machines for iOS and Android

Advanced physical and network security measures

Full compliance with EU data protection standards

High-speed connectivity to ensure rapid build times

By filling this gap in the market, we’re addressing a critical need for businesses throughout the EU. Our ability to quickly deploy and scale infrastructure based on our successful US model allows us to move fast and establish a strong presence in this underserved market.

Said Birmacher.

The new data centre will support all Bitrise products and services, enabling customers to build, test, and automate their applications while keeping their source code entirely within the EU. Unlike most DevOps providers that rely solely on US-based hosting, Bitrise’s expansion offers a unique platform designed to meet data residency and digital operational resilience requirements.

Lead image: Bitrise co-founders, Viktor Benei (CTO), Baranas Birmacher (CEO), Daniel Balla (CSO) | Photo: Uncredited