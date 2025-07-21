Jaipur Robotics raised €153K to boost waste-to-energy gains with AI vision

Jaipur Robotics has raised €153,000 from Venture Kick to bring intelligent automation to waste-to-energy plants. The company aims to address multi-million-dollar losses from manual waste handling with a computer vision platform designed specifically for waste recognition and process optimisation.

Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants convert non-recyclable waste into energy, but their performance suffers from inefficient, manual, and error-prone waste sorting. Poor waste mixing and undetected hazardous materials often cause unplanned shutdowns, energy losses, and can drive annual operating costs up to $4.3 million per plant. Labour shortages and the unpredictable, complex nature of incoming waste further worsen these challenges.

Jaipur Robotics offers a SaaS platform powered by patent-pending AI vision technology, purpose-built for waste-to-energy plants. Unlike generic automation tools, it provides real-time detection of oversized or hazardous items, calorific mapping for optimal mixing, and automated alerts for crane operators. The system turns chaotic waste streams into clear operational decisions, cutting costs, reducing emissions, and preventing downtime.

Jaipur Robotics aims to transform the $1.3 trillion waste management industry, starting with Waste-to-Energy and expanding to become the leading operating system for the global waste sector.

Ermes Zamboni, CEO of Jaipur Robotics, highlighted:

Venture Kick has been instrumental in accelerating our growth—providing both funding and strategic validation through its prestigious label. The support helped us refine our product strategy and IP roadmap as we bring AI-powered automation to waste-to-energy plants. This recognition strengthens our credibility as we scale internationally to tackle major inefficiencies in the waste industry.

Co-founders Ermes Zamboni (CEO) and Dr. Nikhil Prakash (CTO) combine engineering and deep learning expertise from ETH Zurich with hands-on experience in building industrial automation solutions. Their technical depth and industry knowledge tackle a challenge most WtE operators still handle manually, positioning Jaipur Robotics as a software-first innovator in a crucial yet often overlooked area of clean energy.

The funding will support continued product development, advance international certification efforts, and strengthen the company’s IP portfolio.

Lead image: Jaipur Robotics co-founders, CEO Ermes Zamboni & CTO Nikhil Prakash | Photo: Uncredited