Blue Longevity Clinic raises €2M to launch next-gen health centers in SE Europe

Blue Longevity Clinic, a new-generation longevity medicine service provider, has raised €2 million to establish its presence in Southeast Europe.

Blue Longevity provides a fully integrated approach to healthy ageing, combining in-person functional diagnostics, personalised therapy programs, and a white-labeled digital app that helps patients build healthy habits through microhabit formation.

This vertically integrated model delivers personalised, high-touch care with strong patient retention, addressing a market gap where most longevity clinics focus only on diagnostics or lack personalisation.

A growing category, moving East

Interest in preventive health and longevity has grown rapidly, driven by well-known experts like Dr. Peter Attia and David Sinclair. However, access to advanced diagnostic tools and treatment protocols remains mostly limited to high-net-worth individuals through exclusive, physician-led clinics.

In Southeastern Europe, adoption has been slower, as longevity medicine requires an innovative healthcare approach that traditional hospitals rarely provide.

Blue Longevity Clinic aims to make longevity medicine accessible to the region’s growing upper-middle class, which also has one of the highest out-of-pocket health spending rates in Europe.

Ilian Grigorov, founder and CEO of Blue Longevity, explained:

We’re building a new kind of health centre - one that people don’t just visit once a year, but one that becomes part of their lifestyle. Longevity is not a single test or therapy - it’s a journey. Our goal is to be the first truly integrated and accessible preventive health platform in the region and one of the global leaders in providing longevity medicine services.

Unlike traditional healthcare providers that focus on treating illness after it occurs, Blue Longevity focuses on prevention, helping clients avoid health issues before they develop. Their approach begins with comprehensive functional testing to assess a wide range of biomarkers, including metabolic, brain, gut, and genetic health. This allows for early detection of disease risks and the opportunity to reverse emerging symptoms or reduce future risks through targeted interventions.

Following the diagnostics, clients meet with expert clinicians who create personalised health protocols. These may include in-house therapies and AI-assisted longevity reports, reviewed by physicians, that track and optimise key systems like cardiovascular, metabolic, genetic, and mental health.

Blue Longevity round was led by Eleven Ventures with participation from Sofia Angels Ventures and several family offices.

Valeri Petrov, Partner at Eleven Ventures, said:

The transition from reactive sick care to proactive health care is no longer a trend, it’s a global shift. We’ve been closely tracking this category and believe the SEE region has the potential to become a key hub for medical and longevity tourism. Blue Longevity is one of the first companies locally to combine medical credibility, product depth, and entrepreneurial experience into a scalable model.

Commenting on the investment, Milen Ivanov, Managing Partner at Sofia Angels Ventures, said:

Longevity is becoming the new frontier of healthcare - no longer a privilege reserved for eccentric biohackers, reclusive yogis, or billionaires. The science is already advancing at scale, and this will become a trillion-euro industry that helps millions live longer, healthier lives. We believe in BL’s team and their ability to execute on their next healthcare venture, especially given the ripe timing for this mission.

Blue Longevity’s next steps include opening its clinics in Athens, Istanbul and Sofia in September this year. In parallel, the team is investing in further development of its digital app and AI diagnostics engine, aiming to personalise and scale the client experience.

The newly raised capital will support clinic build-outs, the completion of therapy protocols, medical team expansion, and the growth of their proprietary technology platform.

Lead image: Ilian Grigorov, founder and CEO of Blue Longevity | Photo: Uncredited