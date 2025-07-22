Makersite raises €60M to boost product development with AI lifecycle tools

Germany-based Makersite has secured €60 million in Series B funding to accelerate its mission of creating a world where every product manufactured is the most affordable, safe, and green it can be through intelligent automation, deep product knowledge, and integrations.

Makersite’s AI-powered platform enables manufacturers to better understand their supply chains, starting by improving product data. It takes fragmented, inconsistent customer data and uses AI to clean, connect, and structure it.

This enriched data is then combined with Makersite’s proprietary data foundation, one of the most comprehensive sources of supply chain information available today. It includes details on how materials and components are made, their cost, environmental footprint, regulatory status, and more.

Built on this data foundation, Makersite offers powerful tools and system integrations that allow cross-functional teams to assess design and procurement choices in real time. It also streamlines performance reporting, enabling customers to share key metrics, like cost, carbon footprint, compliance, and risk, with internal teams, clients, and regulators.

Neil D’Souza, CEO and founder of Makersite, shared:

This investment marks a critical milestone in our mission to make sustainable product design the default. Securing this level of commitment—especially in today’s uncertain economic and geopolitical environment—demonstrates the strength of our business case and the urgency of our mission. The funding will allow us to accelerate platform development, deepen integration with our technology partners, and scale our impact globally.

Makersite, with a team of over 150 “Makernauts,” helps leading manufacturers, such as Microsoft, Daikin, Cummins, Barco, and Schneider Electric, create safer, more sustainable, and compliant products.

Its platform connects seamlessly with widely used product lifecycle management (PLM) systems like Siemens' Teamcenter® and PTC Windchill, as well as CAD tools like Ansys and Autodesk.

The round was co-led by Lightrock and Partech, and joined by SE Ventures. All of Makersite’s Series A investors - including Hitachi Ventures, KOMPAS VC, Translink Capital, and Planet A – participated in the round.

Chris Steinau, Partner at Lightrock, commented:

Our commitment to Makersite reflects our strong confidence in their vision and their unique approach—treating sustainability as a balanced trade-off between cost, safety, and environmental performance, rather than simply a ‘green’ checkbox. Makersite’s outstanding technology and clear market traction position them as a future leader in helping manufacturers navigate today’s complex challenges and deliver real, measurable impact.

Demand for solutions like Makersite is growing as manufacturers face rising competition and greater pressure to cut greenhouse gas emissions. With manufacturing accounting for around 19 per cent of global emissions, the industry faces significant challenges. Increasing regulatory and stakeholder demands are also pushing manufacturers to meet stricter standards while rethinking and restructuring their supply chains to improve resilience and reduce risk.

Arnaud Minvielle and Remi Said, General Partners at Partech, said:

We are very honoured and proud to invest in this global impact champion. We have very strong convictions on Makersite's product superiority, the depth of its market where R&D and complex purchasing can be transformed through accelerated insight generation and the exceptional talent of Neil and his team. We believe that we can support Makersite in its next Scurve, alongside Lightrock and other shareholders.

Julien Cristiani, General Partner at SE Ventures, said they were impressed by Makersite’s expertise in lifecycle and supply chain intelligence:

Their domain knowledge, combined with a clear execution track record, stood out immediately. What sealed our conviction was the company’s growth and the level of automation they’ve achieved - being able to process thousands of SKUs with such speed and precision is a game-changer for supply chain visibility and sustainable product development at scale.

The funding will allow Makersite to strengthen its customer offering and expand both its technology and team to meet rising demand from manufacturers aiming to make smarter, more sustainable product design decisions.