GV and 20VC back Buena’s vision to reinvent property management through AI-powered rollups

Berlin proptech Buena has raised a total of $58 million in funding, including a Series A funding round led by GV, with participation from 20VC, Stride, and Capnamic.

Property management is incredibly fragmented, with over 30,000 firms in Germany employing an average of just five people each… Meanwhile, the industry is notorious for talent shortage and record-low customer NPS scores, with 96.3 per cent of German property managers.

Buena is changing the industry in two ways: first, by building its own AI property management software, and second, by acquiring and digitising existing property management teams across Germany.

Buena’s software automates repetitive yet crucial tasks, such as accounting, significantly enhancing accuracy and efficiency, with recently launched AI features to further assist property managers by handling routine yet essential responsibilities such as annual financial reporting.

The company currently has 60,000+ apartments and a waiting list of over 5,000 landlords.

CEO Din Bisevac, 26, was one of Germany’s first YouTube stars at age 8. To monetise his channel, he taught himself how to build a webshop. When growing recognition in public raised concerns from his parents, he shut the channel down — but kept building. At 13, he landed a job at a local IT company.

After barely graduating high school, he moved to Berlin to join Buena as a Junior Product Designer.

Following a major restructuring, rebranding, and new investor round, he became CEO and introduced the M&A rollup strategy. Din is also one of the co-initiators of Project Europe.

Din Bisevac, CEO of Buena, said:

"When we first began acquiring property managers in 2023, people thought we were crazy. Today, AI-powered rollups are recognised as the future of service industries. Instead of getting bogged down with routine tasks like annual accounting and payment processing, AI empowers our property managers to focus on complex problem-solving and meaningful customer interactions.”

Harry Stebbings said on LinkedIn, “I’m an investor in 170 companies. If I could put all my money in just one, it would be Din Bisevac and Buena.”

Vidu Shanmugarajah, partner at GV, said:

“Buena is bringing technology to a space that has historically been offline. By combining a unique AI-led M&A strategy, operational excellence, and a product-first mindset, Buena is completely transforming property management. This is just the start, and we look forward to supporting Buena in changing how people own real estate across Germany and beyond."

The raise follows growing revenues over 500 per cent in 2024 and over 300 per cent in 2023.

Buena isn’t only building its own property management platform but transforming the industry through consolidation. Since 2023, the company has acquired 20+ property managers, creating the future of the real estate industry.

Unlike blue-collar sectors, which will be widely automated through robotics, Buena sees AI as enhancing — not replacing — the roles of workers in service industries such as property management, whilst also making the company significantly more profitable than its traditional competitors.