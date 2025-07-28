1KOMMA5° extends pre-IPO round

German home electrification start-up 1KOMMA5° has extended its €150 million pre-IPO funding round, which was initially closed in December 2024.

The additional capital will be used to accelerate organic growth and scale Heartbeat AI, 1KOMMA5°’s energy management software and virtual power plant (VPP), enabling millions of homeowners across Europe and Australia to switch from fossil fuels to the cheapest and cleanest electricity.

The extension brings Sabanci Climate Ventures, the climate tech investment arm of Sabanci Group, on board as a new shareholder.

Despite a recession and a shrinking European market for solar and heat pumps, 1KOMMA5° has steadily grown its revenue and maintained profitability in its core hardware business. At the same time, the company has made major investments in Heartbeat AI and its virtual power plant to drive future growth in software revenues.

Philipp Schröder, CEO and co-founder of 1KOMMA5°, says:

We are excited to have the backing of another strong long-term investor, supporting us on our way to market leadership in the megamarket of home electrification. Despite two years of recession in Germany and regulatory challenges, we’ve maintained profitable growth. With Heartbeat AI, we are now aiming to become the last energy company consumers will ever subscribe to in their lifetime by replacing conventional utilities via AI-based, automated direct electricity procurement – delivering always the cheapest and cleanest electricity, for decades to come!

Between 2025 and 2027, the company aims to invest more than €100 million to scale its software business, with a focus on Heartbeat AI. The energy management platform already controls over 500 megawatts of flexible capacity, positioning it as Europe’s largest integrated residential virtual power plant. Founded in 2021, 1KOMMA5° now has a global workforce of nearly 2,500 and serves over 120,000 customers.

To date, 1KOMMA5° has raised almost €400 million in equity and remains debt-free. Existing investors include Hamilton Lane, CalSTRS, G2VP, Porsche Ventures, Eurazeo, b2venture, eCapital, 2150vc, Norrsken, Blue Elephant Ventures, the Haniel and Schürfeld family offices, and Jan Klatten.

Lead Image: Philipp Schröder, CEO & Co-Founder of 1KOMMA5°