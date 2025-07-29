Centauri gets $5.1M from CARB-X to advance ABX-01 to human trials

UK-based Centauri Therapeutics, an immunotherapy company with a proprietary platform technology applicable across a wide range of therapeutic areas, has secured an additional $5.1 million in funding from CARB-X. This brings CARB-X’s total support for the company since 2019 to $12.3 million.

Centauri initially set out to tackle the urgent need for anti-infectives, particularly for vulnerable and high-risk patients, and has since also demonstrated promising early proof-of-concept results in oncology.

Central to its approach is the Alphamer® platform, which employs antibody-recruiting molecules to harness the body’s natural immune response, redirecting antibodies to selectively target disease-causing agents.

Dr. Jennifer Schneider, CEO of Centauri Therapeutics, shared:

The unwavering scientific and financial support from CARB-X has provided stability to Centauri as a company, expanded understanding of our Alphamer platform, and enabled us to progress the ABX-01 programme from discovery, through early development, and is now providing a smooth and continuous path towards First in Human clinical studies. We are thankful for CARB-X and their continued engagement and confidence, which has allowed us to move a step closer to delivering a much-needed therapeutic for serious, drug-resistant Gram-negative infections, even in the most clinically vulnerable patients.

In March 2025, Centauri announced the selection of its first clinical candidate from the ABX-01 programme. This broad-spectrum antimicrobial was specifically chosen to target common, multidrug-resistant bacterial strains. Developed using the Alphamer® platform, the candidate is designed to treat serious Gram-negative lung infections, offering new therapeutic options for high-risk patients.

The compound features a dual mechanism of action, combining intrinsic antibacterial activity with immune-based effects, including complement fixation and phagocytosis, all within a single molecule. Early efficacy studies have shown promising results against Gram-negative bacteria.

Dr. Erin Duffy, Chief of Research and Development, CARB-X, commented:

We have been proud to support Centauri, beginning with answering key questions on the approach and continuing with the drug discovery that has led to the lead asset of ABX-01 and its progression towards building a dossier to support its advancement into first-in-human clinical trials.

The funds will support the advancement of the lead candidate in Centauri’s ABX-01 program into first-in-human clinical studies.