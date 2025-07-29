Biotech

Centauri gets $5.1M from CARB-X to advance ABX-01 to human trials

Centauri Therapeutics develops antibody-recruiting immunotherapies using its proprietary Alphamer® platform.
Tamara Djurickovic 12 hours ago
Centauri gets $5.1M from CARB-X to advance ABX-01 to human trials
Send email Copy link

UK-based Centauri Therapeutics, an immunotherapy company with a proprietary platform technology applicable across a wide range of therapeutic areas, has secured an additional $5.1 million in funding from CARB-X. This brings CARB-X’s total support for the company since 2019 to $12.3 million.

Centauri initially set out to tackle the urgent need for anti-infectives, particularly for vulnerable and high-risk patients, and has since also demonstrated promising early proof-of-concept results in oncology.

Central to its approach is the Alphamer® platform, which employs antibody-recruiting molecules to harness the body’s natural immune response, redirecting antibodies to selectively target disease-causing agents.

Dr. Jennifer Schneider, CEO of Centauri Therapeutics, shared: 

The unwavering scientific and financial support from CARB-X has provided stability to Centauri as a company, expanded understanding of our Alphamer platform, and enabled us to progress the ABX-01 programme from discovery, through early development, and is now providing a smooth and continuous path towards First in Human clinical studies.

We are thankful for CARB-X and their continued engagement and confidence, which has allowed us to move a step closer to delivering a much-needed therapeutic for serious, drug-resistant Gram-negative infections, even in the most clinically vulnerable patients.

In March 2025, Centauri announced the selection of its first clinical candidate from the ABX-01 programme. This broad-spectrum antimicrobial was specifically chosen to target common, multidrug-resistant bacterial strains. Developed using the Alphamer® platform, the candidate is designed to treat serious Gram-negative lung infections, offering new therapeutic options for high-risk patients.

The compound features a dual mechanism of action, combining intrinsic antibacterial activity with immune-based effects, including complement fixation and phagocytosis, all within a single molecule. Early efficacy studies have shown promising results against Gram-negative bacteria.

Dr. Erin Duffy, Chief of Research and Development, CARB-X, commented: 

We have been proud to support Centauri, beginning with answering key questions on the approach and continuing with the drug discovery that has led to the lead asset of ABX-01 and its progression towards building a dossier to support its advancement into first-in-human clinical trials.

The funds will support the advancement of the lead candidate in Centauri’s ABX-01 program into first-in-human clinical studies.

Centauri gets $5.1M from CARB-X to advance ABX-01 to human trials
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.