LIfT BioSciences lands record €12M grant to launch human cancer trials

Irish Immunotherapy startup LIfT BioSciences, has secured a €12 million grant from Ireland’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF) to support the first human trial of its breakthrough cancer therapy.

Unlike many cancer treatments that try to ‘retrain’ broken immune defences, LIfT’s approach is to replace patients’ immune systems. The company grows neutrophil cells from rare “super donors” whose immune systems naturally attack and destroy cancer and delivers them to patients via IV infusions.

The therapy, known as IMANs (Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils), uses specially engineered immune cells designed to tackle aggressive solid tumours that have stopped responding to standard treatments. LIfT’s Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable total immune response and lasting immunity.

The trial will start by testing increasing doses of IMANs in small groups of patients to find the most effective and safe dose. Once that’s identified, more patients will receive that dose alongside checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The results will help speed up development of the treatment and support further investment into LIfT’s clinical and manufacturing work in Galway.

The €12 million grant – the largest single award in the DTIF’s history – will fund a partnership between LIfT, University of Galway and Hooke Bio. Galway will bring its expertise in cell therapy trials, while Hooke Bio will provide tools to analyse patient responses more precisely.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT Biosciences, said:

“LIfT Biosciences isn’t just developing a new ‘blockbuster’ drug. We’re creating a whole new way of thinking about the body – not just killing the cancer but helping the body to fight back. By harnessing the power of a few extraordinary immune systems, we’re working to bring that power to everyone. This grant from the DTIF allows us to take another step forward in bringing our treatment to the masses – something we’re truly striving for and believe everyone should have access to.”

DTIF is a €500 million challenge-based fund established under Project Ireland 2040. It is one of four funds set up under the National Development Plan (NDP) 2018-2027. It is managed by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment and administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Commenting on the award, Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, said

“We want to fund projects that will make a real difference to people’s lives. The N-LIfT project has come through a rigorous evaluation process and the level of funding awarded reflects its potential to be a game-changer in cancer therapy. I’m excited to see the impact it will deliver.”

Lead image: Freepik.





