European tech weekly recap: More than 50 tech funding deals worth over €967M

Last week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €967 million, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were energy (€150 billion), telecom (€123.9 million), and healthtech (€120.6 million). Regionally, companies from the 🇬🇧 UK secured €330.4 million, followed by 🇹🇷 Türkiye (€161.8 million) and 🇵🇹 Portugal (€155.1 million).

