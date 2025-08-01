TalkTalk bags £100M, Klarna granted UK EMI licence, and European DIGITAL SME Alliance slams EU–US trade deal

This week we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €967 million, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 TalkTalk secures £100M funding injection from Ares
🇹🇷Fal.ai raises $125M at a $1.5B valuation
🇪🇸 Cofides (FOCO) invests €90M to boost the growth of Proeduca, controlled by Portobello
🇬🇧 Roadsurfer raises €85M
🇩🇪 1KOMMA5° extends pre-IPO round
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 German AI startup Cognigy hoovered up by US customer service firm NiCE in a near $1B deal
🇩🇪 Pina Earth and Tree.ly merge to create Europe’s largest forest carbon platform
🇬🇧 Manchester-based Hydrogen Safe acquired by IACS
🇵🇱 Montagu to acquire digital retail solutions provider IAI Group
🇦🇹 The Pasching-based pet tracking scaleup Tractive is acquiring its US competitor Whistle
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 BlackWood Ventures closes debut fund at $25M to back Europe’s next-gen founders
🔧 Chasing tech milestones, not just capital: key lessons from the Deeptech Hardware Napkin
🇬🇷 €600 million mobilised: Greek Guarantee Fund concludes with major impact on SMEs
🇬🇧 Cambridge Innovation Capital commits £100M to University of Cambridge spinouts
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 Klarna granted UK EMI licence, as looks to position itself as "global digital bank"
🇪🇺 Google to sign EU's AI code of practice
🔋 Ore Energy connects world’s first grid-connected iron-air battery in Delft
🇪🇺 European DIGITAL SME Alliance slams EU–US trade deal undermines local tech sovereignty
🇬🇧 UK’s AISI launches coalition to protect against advanced AI
📡 Recommended reads and listens
📱 SASHA’s mission to end image-based abuse is reshaping the rules of the digital world
🇱🇹 Most LLMs ignore Baltic and Eastern European languages — TildeLM is the solution
🇱🇺 Smart, connected, global: Luxembourg’s digital innovation hub
💰 What comes after a €250M Exit? For Martin Klässner, it was building a better way to scale
⚛️ UK Quantum computing is going universal through scaling
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 Tilla raises €2M to accelerate global growth of crew logistics platform
🇮🇹 Cultipharm closes a $1M round
🇬🇧 Fluid Focus raises £640,000 to grow screen time productivity app globally
🇱🇹 Coinvest Capital backs Psylink’s next-gen mental health biotech solution with €501,521
🇺🇦 IoT startup Uniot received $25,000 from YEP Accelerator
