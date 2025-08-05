Smart Infrastructure Ventures launches €30M SIVentures II Fund

Smart Infrastructure Ventures, a Leipzig-based venture capital firm, has launched its second fund, SIVentures II, with €30 million in capital, following the success of its first fund. The company invests in early-stage startups developing innovative technologies in AI, IT infrastructure, and energy.

After the successful closing of the first fund in 2024, more than 75 per cent of the target value of €30 million has already been achieved. The fund's management plans to double its volume compared to the first fund.

The fresh capital comes from companies, banks, family offices, successful entrepreneurs and funds of funds across Germany. Investments in the new fund can now be accepted too.

Dirk Frohnert, Managing Director of SIVentures, explains:

We have already recorded two successful exits, such as the sale of the Leipzig-based digital health startup mementor to the US medical technology group ResMed. This significant exit after a short period of time has naturally had a positive impact on our fundraising for SIVentures II.

Other successful investments from the first fund generation include the cybersecurity company Enginsight from Jena and the customs startup traide AI from Berlin. Collectively, portfolio companies have created over 300 new jobs in Germany to date.

Focus on innovative technology startups from the DACH region

The new fund targets B2B startups in the pre-seed and seed stages and has already made four investments in the areas of AI, software development, and enterprise software. Additional potential investments are currently undergoing due diligence. The fund aims to invest in approximately 30 startup teams, primarily in the DACH region, with initial investments of up to €500,000 per company.

Björn Bauermeister, Managing Director of SIVentures, adds:

As an active investor, we not only offer startups capital, but also see ourselves as a proactive sparring partner.

The SIVentures team has more than 20 years' experience in investment and entrepreneurship. The founding team, consisting of Björn Bauermeister, formerly a trader at BNP Paribas in New York and London, and Dirk Frohnert, formerly a fund manager at JPMorgan in London, is supported by experienced companies and Falk Trietsch as an investment manager.

SIVentures also works closely with the SpinLab group, which manages several renowned accelerator programmes in Germany and has an extensive partner network.