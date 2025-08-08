Telecom tops charts as European tech investments jump 18% in July to €9.3B

According to the Tech.eu database, in July, European tech companies collectively secured €9.3 billion across 355 deals, an 18 per cent increase compared to June’s €6.5 billion across 323 deals.

Companies

Out of 355 deals in July, 14 companies raised more than €100 million (each) while the value of 48 deals remains undisclosed. The biggest deal of the month was for the London-based CityFibre, an independent telecommunications network provider, which has secured £2.3 billion in a financing round to support its growth.