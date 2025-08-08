Data Analytics

Telecom tops charts as European tech investments jump 18% in July to €9.3B

According to the Tech.eu database, in July, European tech companies collectively secured €9.3 billion across 355 deals, an 18 per cent increase compared to June’s €6.5 billion across 323 deals.
Cate Lawrence 1 hour ago
Telecom tops charts as European tech investments jump 18% in July to €9.3B
Send email Copy link

According to the Tech.eu database, in July, European tech companies collectively secured €9.3 billion across 355 deals, an 18 per cent increase compared to June’s €6.5 billion across 323 deals. 

Companies

Out of 355 deals in July, 14 companies raised more than €100 million (each) while the value of 48 deals remains undisclosed. The biggest deal of the month was for the London-based CityFibre, an independent telecommunications network provider, which has secured £2.3 billion in a financing round to support its growth.

Webrazzi Insights Icon
A New Insights Experience Is on the Way
We’re working on a new way to explore Tech.eu Insights. In the meantime, you can contact us at [email protected] to request full reports.
If you are a member of Tech.eu Insights, you can log in to access the full article.
Sign in
Tech eu July Monthly Report 2025
Tech eu July Monthly Report 2025
Unlock the Full Report
Telecom tops charts as European tech investments jump 18% in July to €9.3B
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.