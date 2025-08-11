Data/Research

European tech weekly recap: €848M in deals and July's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €848 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Tamara Djurickovic 3 hours ago
European tech weekly recap: €848M in deals and July’s highlights
Last week, we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €848 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 In July 2025, the European tech ecosystem experienced a remarkable surge in both investment activity and strategic maturity, building on strong momentum after a solid performance in June. The total capital raised jumped from €6.5 billion in June to €9.3 billion in July, marking a 43.1 per cent increase, while the number of deals rose from 323 to 355, reflecting a 9.9 per cent increase.

European tech weekly recap: €848M in deals and July’s highlights
