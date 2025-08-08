European tech investments jump 18% in July, Energy Vault secures €258M, and Ukraine's plan for national LLM

This week we tracked more than 40 tech funding deals worth over €848 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

This week we also released our monthly report for July, which covers key investment trends, notable company activities, and emerging industry sectors.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds 🇬🇧 🇩🇪 🇫🇷

🇨🇭SoftBank-backed Energy Vault secures €258M to launch Asset Vault, a subsidiary to build and operate energy storage assets

🇬🇧 Pulse Clean Energy bags €252.5M in green financing

🇬🇧 CuspAI targets $100M to unlock AI’s potential in climate materials

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 Berlin-based lemon.markets joins forces with dwpbank to expand digital brokerage services

🇨🇭 UAV Destinus acquires Daedalean in $225M deal to boost AI capabilities

🇬🇧 Largo.ai acquires QuMind to expand AI-driven market insights

🇬🇧 Wireless Logic acquires Zipit Wireless

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Smart Infrastructure Ventures launches €30M SIVentures II Fund

💸 Dutch-based BOM launches new venture-building programme for drug development startups

🇮🇹 Italian Founders Fund raises €35 million from CDP Venture Capital's Digital Transition Fund

🤖 Beyond the AI buzz: Nina Capital’s critical view on healthtech hype

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸 Telecom tops charts as European tech investments jump 18% in July to €9.3B

🇺🇦 Ukraine launches AI Factory and national LLM to secure digital sovereignty

🇪🇺 EWOR names Adjust veteran Simon Dussart as COO to scale its €60M founder fellowship

US expense management fintech Brex is coming to the EU

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇨🇭 Switzerland's Genolier Innovation Hub aims to solve the 17‑year lab‑to‑bedside healthtech lag

🇬🇷 Greece: From resilience to resurgence in tech and innovation

🤖 How IntuiCell turned decades of controversial neuroscience into breakthrough AI technology

🩺 How a founder's battle with eczema led to a data-driven healthtech startup

🚗 Luvly is cracking the toughest challenge in getting Europeans out of SUVs — scaling

🔭 European tech startups to watch



🇧🇬 WiseBee raises $2.5M to deliver autonomous cyber defense to mid-market

🇸🇪 Flox raises $1M to redefine human-wildlife coexistence

🇪🇸 Evolbe raises €500,000 with support from Eoniq.fund

🇬🇧 Sendr eyeing growth after £250,000 investment

🇬🇧 Resilience Media secured seed funding to build the voice of NATO’s defence tech sector