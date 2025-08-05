Resilience Media secured seed funding to build the voice of NATO’s defence tech sector

Resilience Media, a security-focused platform supporting NATO’s defence tech sector, has secured seed funding from mission-aligned investors across the UK, US, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, and Poland. The company also introduced a team of seasoned former TechCrunch journalists.

Founded by Leslie Hitchcock, former Director at TechCrunch, and tech entrepreneur Dr. Tobias Stone, Resilience Media aims to shape the narrative and support the growth of the defence tech ecosystem. The company has built an experienced editorial team with deep expertise and a strong track record in tech innovation.

As a collaborative media start-up, Resilience Media highlights the tech sector’s critical role in defending democratic values amid rapid expansion, with VC investment in defence tech reaching $5.2 billion in 2024.

Leslie Hitchcock, co-founder of Resilience Media, shared:

The journalistic experience we’re bringing into Resilience Media correlates directly to the importance of our mission to convene the defence tech startup ecosystem with customers, investors and partners.

Resilience Conference will be an agenda-setting event from our security-first team, taking the dialogue on defence tech and resilience to the next level. We can’t wait to welcome founders, investors, governments and security leaders to London for this important conversation.

Aligned with its mission, Resilience Conference 2025 will bring together leaders from NATO, AUKUS, the EU, and Ukraine to discuss key defence tech topics such as autonomy, hypersonics, and resilient supply chains.

Dr Tobias Stone, co-founder of Resilience Media, said:

Ukraine has shown that rapidly iterated and innovative technology will be fundamental in this new era of conflict and startups and investors have a key role to play in defence and national security. We founded Resilience Conference and Media to provide the platform for investors, founders, governments, and military to connect, collaborate, and innovate.

Alongside the conference, Resilience Media will launch London Defence Tech Week, featuring the European Defence Tech Hackathon, Future Forces Demo Day, and a range of partner events, all aimed at fostering collaboration across the sector.