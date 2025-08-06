Beyond the AI buzz: Nina Capital’s critical view on healthtech hype

At a time when investors are falling over themselves to invest in AI, Marta Gaia Zanchi, Founding Partner at Nina Capital, takes a critical approach.

She contends, “We’re not anti-AI. We’ve backed many AI-based companies. We just care about whether it’s the right solution for the problem. That's what matters most.”

Nina Capital is a Barcelona-based healthcare technology-focused investment firm founded in 2019, making on average ten investments per year in Pre-seed and Seed startups. The Firm announced the first close of its €50M Fund III in February this year.

The AI flood: “Half the companies that pitch us say they use AI”

According to Zanchi, the ubiquity of AI in the startup ecosystem is hard to ignore.

“The bulk of emails we get are either written by AI or about an AI-based company. In preparing for this call, I looked at our database — we've screened around 9,500 healthcare tech companies since we started in 2019.

We’ve built internal tools, some of which are ironically using AI, to query that data. What we’ve seen is that nearly half — about 4,000 or so — of those companies claim that AI is a major component of their product. So we’re definitely somewhere near the peak of a bubble when it comes to AI, even if it's not quite the top yet.”

She believes that many companies overstate their AI impact, noting,

“Often what they’re describing as AI is just standard software — explicit, scenario-specific logic. Old-fashioned code, basically.



It feels like they’re catering to investor appetite for AI, rather than honestly describing the tech. And I would actually place some of the blame on our own asset class — for fueling that bubble by rewarding the AI label more than the underlying value.”

Many founders inflate their use of AI — and investors aren’t helping. Zanchi believes startups are misled about how investors perceive AI: “We’re not excited by the word 'AI.’

We’re excited by founders who truly understand the healthcare landscape and can speak to the perspectives of all its stakeholders. If they can show us why their solution fits and why it’s likely to succeed, that’s what matters.”

Inside Nina Capital’s value-based approach to health innovation

Nina Capital follows a Stanford Biodesign–inspired, need‑driven, value‑based methodology, in which innovation begins by deeply understanding real unmet needs in healthcare, then designing technology and business models to meet them, with rigour. This approach has been shown to de-risk venture creation in health technology since its inception in 2001.

Nina Capital divides healthcare investment into three categories: