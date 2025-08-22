Spintop Ventures strengthens Nordic expansion with new Danish office and Principal

Swedish early-stage venture capital firm Spintop Ventures has announced its expansion into Denmark with the opening of a permanent presence in Copenhagen, accompanied by the appointment of Jasenko Hadzic as Principal. The move is part of the firm’s broader strategy to deepen its pan-Nordic footprint and solidify its role as a long-term partner to the region’s most ambitious tech founders.



Hadzic joins from Nordic VC BackingMinds, where he led investments in SaaS, cybersecurity, and energy. He brings a decade of experience spanning both VC and startup operations, including as co-founder of a fast-scaling startup and founder of community initiatives such as The Investor Series, CPHFTW, Angel Next, and the Nordic Startup Conference.

“Jasenko brings a combined 10 years of experience within venture capital and scale-ups. He’s well-known in the Danish ecosystem and is passionate about pushing the Nordic’s forward – having formerly founded initiatives such as The Investor Series, CPHFTW, Angel Next and Nordic Startup Conference,” said Sami Niemi, Partner at Spintop Ventures.

“His experience on the investment side and as a former co-founder of a fast-growing startup, will be a great complement to the team and a value-add to our portfolio companies.”

Spintop says Hadzic will be based in Copenhagen, working closely with Senior Advisor Mads Mikkelsen, as the firm doubles down on its engagement with Denmark’s increasingly active startup ecosystem.

“I’m genuinely excited to join the team at Spintop Ventures, where a founder mentality and hands-on approach are at the core of how we support our portfolio companies,” said Jasenko Hadzic.

“This is reflected in our track record, long-term value creation and on the investment team itself, where every member brings firsthand experience as either a founder, operator or executive. In VC, this combination is unique and I believe we’re well-positioned to be the best partner for the most ambitious teams in the region.”

Denmark’s startup scene has matured significantly over the past five years, bolstered by increased public-private partnerships, global interest in Copenhagen as a tech hub, and a wave of experienced entrepreneurs launching second and third ventures.

According to Dealroom, Danish startups raised over €1.2 billion in 2023, and local VC activity has steadily increased despite broader European funding headwinds.

Spintop’s commitment to Denmark mirrors a broader trend among Nordic funds seeking deeper national footprints within the region. Sweden and Finland remain the traditional engines of Nordic tech, but Denmark is emerging as a strategic priority for investors focused on sectors such as climate tech, SaaS, and digital health.

The firm has raised four funds to date, with exits including portfolio companies acquired by Cisco, Klarna, Zynga, Bentley Systems, and Synopsys, as well as several public listings.



