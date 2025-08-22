Visma strengthens foothold in DACH with AI-driven acquisitions of milia.io and Taxy.io

Today, Visma strengthens its offering to accountants and tax advisors in the DACH region with the acquisitions of milia.io and Taxy.io. This brings Visma’s acquisitions to ten so far this year, and more than 350 in total.

milia.io offers an AI-powered platform for accounting offices which facilitates client collaboration and automates and standardises internal workflows. The all-in-one platform covers end-to-end workflows, thus significantly enhancing communication and collaboration with clients, and is easily integrated with leading accounting systems.

Taxy.io pioneered the use of AI in tax advisory, and is already used by more than 1,500 tax firms and tax departments across Germany. Its AI tax assistant helps tax advisors respond efficiently and precisely to complex tax inquiries, and recently became the first digital assistant to pass the official tax advisor exam.

milia.io was co-founded by Tilman Walch and Michel Menk in 2021. Becoming part of Visma marks the next step in realising milia.io’s vision, strengthening its position in AI-driven automation for tax and accounting firms while opening new opportunities for sustainable growth.

According to Tilman Walch, CEO of milia.io:

“Together with Visma, we can accelerate our roadmap and expand the value we deliver to customers. Our focus remains clear: making everyday work in tax and accounting easier and smarter.



With Visma’s long-term perspective and our shared commitment to AI innovation, we can ensure that our customers benefit from continuous improvements and future-proof solutions.”

Taxy.io is a spin-off from RWTH Aachen University, and was co-founded by Daniel Kirch, Sven Peper and Steffen Kirchhoff in 2018. Peper and Kirch will continue to lead the company as co-CEO’s, while Kirchhoff stays on board as CTO.

“Taxy.io’s mission is to help all entrepreneurs and companies tackle the burden of regulation. After seven years of scaling our business in Germany, serving thousands of tax and legal professionals and solving millions of tax cases with AI, we are happy to continue our growth story together with Visma as an international leader in tax, accounting and legal software“, says Kirch.

“We are very excited to confirm our continued growth in Germany through these two acquisitions. milia.io and Taxy.io are leading the way in leveraging AI to automate, simplify and support the work of accountants and tax advisors, and will be perfect additions to our suite of software offerings in the DACH region”, says Ari-Pekka Salovaara, Chief Growth Officer at Visma.

Visma is a leading provider of mission-critical business software, with revenue of € 2.8 billion in 2024, 17,500 employees and 2.1 million customers across Europe and Latin America.



