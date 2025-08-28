CrowdStrike acquires Spanish telemetry startup Onum to catch hacks sooner and cut data costs

Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has announced its intent to acquire Onum, a Madrid-based telemetry pipeline platform based on proprietary in-memory architecture.

The deal is designed to accelerate the development of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, CrowdStrike’s AI-powered security information, by eliminating key data integration bottlenecks and enabling in-stream threat detection.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, but the acquisition reflects CrowdStrike’s ongoing strategy to build what it calls “the operating system of cybersecurity”—a platform-first approach that integrates endpoint security, identity protection, threat intelligence, and now, high-speed telemetry.

“Our Next-Gen SIEM is the engine that powers the modern SOC, and data is the fuel that makes the engine run,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “Onum is both a pipeline and a filter, which will stream high-quality, filtered data directly into the platform to drive autonomous cybersecurity at scale. This is how we stop breaches at the speed of AI while giving customers complete control over their entire data ecosystem – well beyond cybersecurity.”

CrowdStrike’s Next-Gen SIEM—launched to take on legacy incumbents such as Splunk, IBM QRadar, and ArcSight—is already positioned as a foundational layer for enterprises aiming to adopt AI-driven Security Operations Centers (SOCs).

However, one of the main adoption barriers has been the complexity of ingesting, filtering, and processing telemetry data at scale, especially across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Onum has developed a stateless, in-memory telemetry architecture designed to ingest and analyse massive volumes of data in real time.

“Onum was founded on the belief that pipelines should do more than transport data, they should transform data into real-time intelligence,” said Pedro Castillo, founder and CEO of Onum. “By joining CrowdStrike, we can deliver this vision at unprecedented scale to accelerate SOC transformation on a global scale.”

By embedding detection mechanisms directly into the data pipeline, Onum allows threats to be identified before the data even enters the Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike’s acquisition of Onum comes amid a larger shift in the security software landscape as enterprise buyers increasingly look for scalable, cloud-native SIEM solutions that can deliver results in real time.

CrowdStrike, already a dominant force in endpoint protection and threat intelligence, has been pushing aggressively into this space with its Falcon platform, aiming to unify multiple security disciplines under one roof.