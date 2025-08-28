PEAC Solutions acquires German fintech topi to bolster European expansion

Multinational asset finance provider PEAC Solutions has announced the acquisition of Berlin-based fintech topi.

Founded in 2021, topi offers a fully digital subscription and rental platform that enables retailers and manufacturers to offer IT hardware—such as laptops and smartphones—on flexible terms to business customers. The startup's API-driven tools are designed to integrate at the point of sale in e-commerce, telesales, or physical retail environments.

By acquiring topi, PEAC Solutions aims to accelerate its digital transformation strategy while expanding its HaaS footprint, a segment gaining momentum as businesses increasingly opt for subscription models over traditional capital expenditures.

"The continued transformation of our industry towards ‘as a service’ based subscription models is undeniable,” said William Stephenson, Global CEO of PEAC Solutions. “We are confident that this strategic acquisition of topi will be a massive differentiator for PEAC Solutions. It will allow us to deliver an innovative solution to our partners and customers, and it will play an integral role in the ambitious growth strategy that we have for the technology sector and other target markets.”

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, PEAC confirmed that topi will continue to operate from its Berlin headquarters, maintaining service to its existing customer base in Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company will now function as a subsidiary of PEAC Solutions.

“We are excited to join the PEAC Solutions family,” said Charlotte Pallua, CEO and co-founder of topi. “By combining topi’s innovative and easy to use tools with PEAC Solution’s financial strength, specialized market knowledge and network, I am confident that we will deliver even more value to OEMs, resellers and business customers.”

The acquisition comes amid growing interest in HaaS models, which allow companies to lease IT equipment with service and support bundled in—an appealing proposition in a business environment where flexibility, cost control, and technology refresh cycles are paramount.

For PEAC Solutions, which operates across North America, Europe, and the UK, this acquisition adds another layer to its portfolio of financial products tailored to equipment manufacturers, resellers, and distributors. The company has been active in expanding its online financing suite and has signaled that tech-focused markets are a priority for future growth.

The integration of topi’s technology is expected to enable PEAC to deliver embedded finance solutions at the point of sale, a growing trend as fintech and traditional finance converge. PEAC has indicated it will collaborate closely with OEMs and channel partners to roll out these tools globally.

While topi will retain operational independence in the short term, the partnership provides the startup with access to PEAC’s global network and capital, potentially accelerating its growth beyond DACH and Benelux regions.

Founded by Charlotte Pallua and Estelle Merle, topi has been part of a broader wave of European fintechs addressing inefficiencies in B2B financing, particularly in the SME and mid-market segments.