Framer secures $100M Series D, hits $2B valuation

Professional website design platform Framer today announced a $100 million Series D funding round led by existing investors Meritech and Atomico, valuing the company at $2 billion, and bringing the company's funding to over $160 million.

For over a decade, personal websites have been transformed by visual website builders like Squarespace.

But, professional websites — complex, high-traffic, brand-defining sites — have still required developer-heavy workflows.

Framer is ushering in the same shift for professional websites, combining a fully flexible design canvas with enterprise-grade depth. With built-in CMS, A/B testing, analytics, enterprise security, and more. This represents a market shift worth tens of billions of dollars, where businesses can now build beautiful, fully custom professional sites faster, easier, and at a fraction of the cost.

Unlike traditional builders, Framer combines a fully flexible design canvas with a state-of-the-art CMS, on-page editing, and rich built-in features like animations, forms, analytics, A/B testing, and live collaboration.



Founded in Amsterdam with offices in San Francisco and Barcelona, Farmer has hundreds of thousands of active websites and half a million monthly active users.

Startups like Scale AI, Perplexity, Miro, and Bilt already power their websites with Framer. 40 per cent of the most recent Y Combinator batch launched on Framer.

Since launching business plans late last year, the majority of Framer’s new customers are now businesses, making this the company’s fastest-growing revenue segment.

“Framer is changing the way the best companies bring their ideas online,” said Koen Bok, CEO and co-founder of Framer.