Framer raises $27M in Series C funding round to scale no-code website builder

Framer, an Amsterdam-based no-code website builder, has raised $27 million in a Series C funding round. Now having raised $87 million, the company intends to use the growth capital to further scale its product and commercial teams across both Europe and the US.

The round was led by Pigment and Personio backers Meritech Capital, with existing investors including Accel and Atomico participating.

Founded by serial entrepreneurs Koen Bok and Jorn van Dijk, whose previous software and interaction design company, Sofa was acquired by Facebook, Framer launched in 2015 as a single tool for design, prototyping, and developer handoff, on which teams — from designers to engineers — can collaborate and build digital products.

Fast forward one pandemic and a whole lotta miles later, and Framer has since evolved to take on a much bigger problem, the divide between design and build within professional web design.

Bok elaborates:

"Web design has always been a two-step process: design and then build, which is inefficient and time-consuming. We've changed that. “With Framer, you design, and we handle the rest – from optimization for search engines to worldwide hosting. It's a game-changer for large businesses and designers alike."

Since launching ‘Sites’ in May of last year, the company reports growth accelerating at over 20 percent month-on-month and has been utilised by the likes of MessageBird, Twingate, and Superhuman.

On the decision to double down, Atomico’s Hillary Ball commented:

“Koen, Jorn, and the Framer team have continued to expand their design excellence to create a game-changing product for web building. Framer is transformatively easier and faster than alternatives while enabling the design flexibility that the best designers want. “The company’s exceptional growth since launching last year is a testament to a best-in-class product and a stellar team.”

Lead image: Framer's Koen Bok and Jorn van Dijk. Photo: Uncredited.