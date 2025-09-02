SeqOne acquires Congenica to create a global leader in AI-powered genomic medicine

SeqOne, a pioneer in AI-driven genomic analysis, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Congenica, the UK company spun out of the Wellcome Sanger Institute. The acquisition creates the largest global ‘software pure player’ in the genomics space, serving over 160 labs in more than 30 countries.

Since its founding in 2012, Congenica has drawn on deep clinical expertise to support more than 25 private and public laboratories worldwide, contributing to flagship initiatives such as the NHS Genomics Laboratory Hubs, Genomics England, and the Hong Kong Genome Program.

SeqOne complements this legacy with its AI-powered genomic analysis platform, delivering advanced decision-support tools that enable molecular laboratories to generate faster, more accurate, and scalable insights across oncology, rare and inherited diseases, and infectious diseases.

The acquisition brings together SeqOne’s cutting-edge NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing) analysis capabilities with Congenica’s trusted clinical decision support and interpretation services, creating an integrated offering that transforms complex genomic data into actionable insights, accelerating rare disease diagnoses and advancing personalised cancer therapies.

Martin Dubuc, CEO of SeqOne, commented:

The rapid pace of personalised medicine demands continuous investment in software innovation and deep specialization. By integrating Congenica’s world-class team, we are further enhancing our strong growth trajectory and ability to provide market-leading software to customers, expert interpretation services, and deepening our presence in the UK market - a global leader in clinical genomics since the landmark 100,000 Genomes Project.

This development arrives at a pivotal moment in medicine. With the cost of sequencing a human genome having dropped dramatically, the challenge facing hospitals and laboratories worldwide is not data generation but data interpretation. This “interpretation bottleneck” remains the greatest obstacle to advancing personalised medicine, one that requires sophisticated software to overcome.

Dr. Richard Scott, CEO at Genomics England, said:

Congenica has been an instrumental partner to Genomics England, particularly in advancing rare disease diagnosis through their robust platform for clinical whole genome analysis. We look forward to continuing this important work with the combined expertise of the SeqOne team to deliver benefits for patients.

The acquisition builds on a period of strong momentum for SeqOne, which has doubled its revenue and expanded its international footprint from three to more than 30 countries in just the past year. It follows the successful acquisition of Life & Soft in April, extending the company’s expertise into multi-omics and virology, and is further reinforced by a €20 million funding round from leading venture capital firms.

Together, these milestones have accelerated SeqOne’s strategy to consolidate a fragmented market and establish the definitive software operating system for the clinical genomics revolution. As the integration moves forward, SeqOne remains committed to ensuring continuity of service and support for Congenica customers, who will now benefit from a broader, unified product portfolio. The company will also maintain a strong UK presence at the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Dr Andy Richards CBE, Chairman of Congenica, shared:

The Board of Congenica is proud of the immense impact our technology has had on healthcare since our inception. We support this combination with SeqOne, believing their vision and resources are best positioned to carry that legacy forward and ensure our innovative platform continues to thrive and serve patients globally.

The deal terms will remain undisclosed.