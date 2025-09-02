Innovance Leads Banking Transformation in Germany: OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH’s Cloud Journey

OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH has taken a historic step in its digitalization journey — one of Germany’s most comprehensive banking transformation projects has been successfully completed under the leadership of Innovance.

Through this major transformation, OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH has not only redefined its technical infrastructure but also its business processes, achieving a more flexible, scalable structure that prioritizes customer experience.

Innovance provided strategic technology consultancy at every stage of the project — from analysis and architectural design to development, testing, and go-live processes.

By integrating with Mambu’s modern infrastructure, the bank has gained the ability to launch new products to market faster, respond to regulatory requirements more agilely, and enhance its competitive advantage in digital banking.

A Strategic Step Toward the Future

As the technology solution partner, Innovance played an active role in every phase of the transformation, migrating OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH’s legacy systems to a modern architecture centered around Mambu’s SaaS core banking platform.

Supported by custom applications developed on Microsoft Azure infrastructure, this new digital ecosystem is powered by an API-first approach, microservices-based architecture, and real-time workflows. As a result, the bank now has an agile and scalable structure that meets not only today’s needs but also those of the future.

Key innovations implemented during the transformation include:

Full decommissioning of legacy systems and transition to cloud-based infrastructure

Faster product development and market launch enabled by a modular, component-based structure

Enhanced operational efficiency through real-time data processing capabilities

Deployment of modern user interfaces that improve customer experience

More agile and flexible compliance with regulations

Implementation of a scalable API framework that enables new services and seamless integrations

This multi-layered transformation has opened the door to a new era not only technologically but also in terms of business operations. Innovance’s engineering strength, industry expertise, and solution-oriented approach were the key drivers behind the timely and successful completion of the project.

Tangible Results, Successful Execution

Innovance assumed full responsibility for the end-to-end management of this comprehensive transformation project — from planning and architectural design to implementation and go-live.

Thanks to its deep domain expertise in the financial sector and agile project delivery model, the transition was completed seamlessly and without disruption. Innovance’s structured, results-driven, and execution-focused approach enabled OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH to minimize risks and achieve fast, sustainable outcomes, making a confident and solid transition to a modern banking infrastructure.

With Innovance’s technology vision and engineering power, OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH is now prepared not only for today’s digital banking needs but also for those of the future.

Executive Insights

Yusuf Ürey, Co-Founder and CEO of Innovance: “This transformation is not only a milestone for Innovance but also for digital banking initiatives in Germany. It clearly demonstrates what can be achieved when forward-looking banks collaborate with agile technology partners. We helped OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH move beyond traditional systems and step into a future shaped by agility, intelligence, and cloud-based excellence. This project sets a new standard in core banking transformation.”

Mehmet Ali Özcan, Managing Director of Innovance: “We built more than a system — we delivered lasting digital superiority. With this transformation, OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH can rapidly launch new products, scale operations, and deliver the digital experience modern customers expect.”

Client Testimonials

Ümit Yaman and Dr. Süleyman Erol, Managing Directors of OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH: “Transforming our core banking infrastructure was a key step in our long-term strategy. Our goal was clear: to build a digital foundation that meets customer expectations, supports future growth, and complies with regulations in Germany and across Europe. Thanks to the commitment of our internal teams and the expertise of our partners at Mambu and Innovance, we created a future-ready solution without disrupting business continuity.”

Duygu Apaydın, CTO of OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH: “This transformation marks a major milestone in our digital journey. By migrating our core banking systems to a cloud-based infrastructure, we significantly enhanced our agility, resilience, and innovation capabilities. We can now respond more quickly to modern banking customers’ expectations and adapt swiftly to market changes. With Innovance as our technology partner, we completed this transition smoothly and securely, laying a solid foundation for the future of OYAK ANKER Bank.”

Partner Perspectives

Mark Geneste, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Mambu: “As financial institutions increasingly prioritize the modernization of core banking systems — the foundation of innovation — OYAK ANKER Bank GmbH’s rapid transition to Mambu’s cloud banking platform, successfully executed by Innovance, strongly demonstrates both the feasibility and value of core banking transformation.”

Cenk Bozal, Country Manager DACH at Mambu: “Mambu’s future-ready platform enables banks to break free from the limitations of legacy systems, accelerate innovation, and achieve sustainable growth. We are thrilled to have contributed to OYAK ANKER’s transformation through our strong partnership with Innovance. We will continue to support their success and closely follow their development in the coming period.”

More Than a Success — A New Beginning

With this robust digital infrastructure, OYAK ANKER Bank is ready to scale its services, adapt to changing market conditions, and set a new standard in digital resilience and customer-centricity in the German banking sector.

But for Innovance, this is just the beginning. We continue to push the boundaries of digital banking, modernize systems, enable innovation, and deliver tangible business outcomes through collaborations with visionary financial institutions across Europe and beyond.

This transformation didn’t just modernize a bank — it redefined the boundaries of digital banking and set the standards of the future today.