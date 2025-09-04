Alpic raises $6M to build first MCP-native cloud platform

Paris-based Alpic, the cloud platform built for MCP, has raised $6 million in pre-seed funding to accelerate development of its one-click setup, AI-specific analytics, and production-grade security and tooling for deploying and monitoring MCP servers.

As AI reshapes the internet, a new persona is emerging: the agent, systems that act on behalf of users to handle tasks from booking travel to managing enterprise workflows. Until now, models have been limited in their ability to act, relying on clunky workarounds like scraping websites or navigating human UIs.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard introduced by Anthropic and now adopted by major AI players, changes this by providing a secure, structured way for agents to connect with external services. This shift creates demand for infrastructure tailored to a new kind of frontend, one built not of pixels, but of tools.

Alpic delivers that layer as the all-in-one cloud platform for deploying, managing, and scaling MCP servers in production. Its mission is to make it safe, simple, and reliable for businesses to expose services to AI agents.

With built-in security, analytics, and developer-friendly tooling, Alpic eliminates operational complexity and provides a flexible toolkit for rapid deployment, fine-grained authentication, versioning, and observability, all without framework lock-in.

Pierre-Louis Theron, Co-founder and CEO of Alpic, shared:

The real potential of agents lies in their ability to interact with the digital world around them. For that we need infrastructure built from the ground up for agents, not retrofitted for them.

Alpic sees that current approaches, where AI navigates human-designed interfaces, are unreliable and costly at scale. The company believes that the majority of online services will be directly accessible to agents via a dedicated protocol.

Authentication, user experience, payments, and developer workflows look completely different when the user is an AI agent. We’re only beginning to understand how much the internet will change,

added Theron.

The round was led by Partech, with participation from K5 Global, Irregular Expression, Yellow, Drysdale, Kima Ventures, and Galion.exe.

They were joined by prominent founders from companies such as Mistral, Datadog, and Dataiku, bringing deep expertise in developer platforms, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise software.

Boris Golden, General Partner at Partech, said:

We’re thrilled to back this experienced founding team as they build the infrastructure for the new internet. Agent-first protocols like MCP could be as foundational to AI as HTTP was two decades ago to the internet. Alpic has the deep infrastructure experience and timing to shape how they will be adopted.

Having deployed dozens of MCP servers with early customers this summer, Alpic is now opening its platform in public beta.