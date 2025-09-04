Data Analytics

Summer chill: European tech funding cools by 66% in August

Investment volumes fell to €3.2B across 189 deals, with Bending Spoons’ €500M raise standing out, while energy startups and UK companies continued to dominate the landscape.
Cate Lawrence 4 hours ago
In August 2025, European tech companies secured €3.2 billion across 189 deals, reflecting a 66 per cent drop in investment volume and 47 per cent fewer deals compared to July 2025.

Out of 189 deals in August, 8 companies raised more than €100 million (each), while the value of 33 deals remains undisclosed.

The biggest deal of the month was for the Milan-based Bending Spoons, a technology company known for its portfolio of globally recognised digital products, which has secured more than €500 million in debt financing to speed up its acquisition strategy and strengthen its presence in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector.

Tech.eu August report
