Summer chill: European tech funding cools by 66% in August

In August 2025, European tech companies secured €3.2 billion across 189 deals, reflecting a 66 per cent drop in investment volume and 47 per cent fewer deals compared to July 2025.
Companies
Out of 189 deals in August, 8 companies raised more than €100 million (each), while the value of 33 deals remains undisclosed.
The biggest deal of the month was for the Milan-based Bending Spoons, a technology company known for its portfolio of globally recognised digital products, which has secured more than €500 million in debt financing to speed up its acquisition strategy and strengthen its presence in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector.
