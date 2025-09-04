TrustNXT raises €1.6M pre-seed to fight AI-driven image and video manipulation

TrustNXT, a computer vision and cybersecurity spin-off from Basler AG, has secured €1.6 million in pre-seed financing to scale its deep tech solution that safeguards images and videos in security-critical B2B applications from AI-driven manipulation and cyberattacks, a rapidly growing market with major significance for industry, insurers, and public safety.

TrustNXT is developing a software platform for comprehensive manipulation protection for visual data. It combines cryptography, computer vision and patented trust technology to ensure the authenticity of image and video data. This prevents manipulation effectively and provides for reliability at every step. The solution guarantees the integrity of visual data in critical business processes.

Ariane Scheer-Danielsson, Co-founder and managing director at TrustNXT:

In a world where AI can generate deceptively real images in seconds, trust and data integrity are crucial. Without them, digital business models are threatened. Our mission is to secure this integrity for companies.

TrustNXT's insurance solution addresses manipulated damage photos and enables the complete automation of claims and underwriting processes – without any human review. Insurers can effectively prevent image fraud, shorten processing times and make their processes cost-efficient and scalable.

The funding round saw participation from leading early-stage investors D11Z.Ventures and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF).

Patrick Schmitt, Principal at D11Z.Ventures, commented:

We are excited about the cryptography technology used by TrustNXT. It generates a technically unique fingerprint of the sensor data at the point of origin of a medium. It is irrevocably linked to the medium – a physical, tamper-proof evidence.

This prevents manipulation and proves the origin of digital content beyond doubt. In the current race between AI-manipulated media and AI that recognises such manipulation, TrustNXT renders this duel obsolete. TrustNXT's technology will restore trust in digital media for the long term.

Tizian Hoppen, Senior Investment Manager at HTGF, emphasized that a functioning economy fundamentally relies on trust:

Today, important decisions are based on digital media such as photos and videos. TrustNXT has impressed us with its digital trust technology, which is based on years of deep tech research.

TrustNXT plans to use the capital to expand its technology, particularly for tamper-proof real-time protection of video data in industrial applications. The first pilot projects in industry are planned for 2026.