Pack lands €3.5M to scale AI for workforce development

Italian startup Pack has closed a €3.5 million funding round to strengthen its product, add new AI-driven features, and expand its team.

The round was led by Rialto VC, the Italian venture capital fund which combines strategic expertise in corporate governance, digital innovation, and scaling technology companies. The round was also supported by the team led by Giulia Bianchi Frangipane of Bonelli Erede, with senior associate Enrico Goitre assisting Pack in the legal structuring of the transaction.

Pack is an HR tech startup that helps companies develop and enhance human capital through its all-in-one platform. Founded in 2022 by Pietro Maria Picogna and Giacomo Gentili, it already partners with more than 80 multinationals.

Pack was created to address the growing complexity of people development by mapping skills, fostering agile and aware teams, and preparing organisations for future challenges. Its platform integrates skill mapping, digital assessments, and personalized growth paths, including coaching, mentoring, and targeted training, supported by an AI-driven monitoring system that continuously measures progress and business impact.

Its mission is to empower organizations to grow by building more agile, aware, and future-ready teams.

Giacomo Gentili, Pack’s co-founder, noted that companies everywhere are confronting, or soon will confront, the complex challenge of managing human capital, and what they need is not just a supplier but a genuine partner to support them through this transformation.