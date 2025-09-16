Temelion brings in €3.2M to streamline pre-construction with AI

France-based Temelion, an AI platform that optimises pre-construction workflows, has closed a €3.2 million seed round to accelerate its go-to-market and strengthen its position among French engineering consultancies. The round was led by 360Capital, with participation from ISAI Build Venture, SE Ventures and Kima Ventures.

Temelion’s platform automates repetitive work for building design engineers and keeps requirements, documents and deliverables in sync. It speeds bid/no-bid decisions, produces precise technical documentation and streamlines contractor evaluations. Trade-specific workflows for Mechanical (HVAC), Electrical and Plumbing are on the way, building a comprehensive toolkit to help engineers deliver faster, more accurate, higher-quality results.

Founded in 2025 by Jérôme Joaug, Rodolphe Héliot and Sébastien Gilles, Temelion is led by serial entrepreneurs with decades of experience operating and investing in high-growth companies.

Its vision is to free engineers from repetitive work so they can deliver faster, error-free outputs, reducing costs and raising quality across the built environment.

Jérôme Joaug, Co-founder and CPO of Temelion, shared:

When we first spoke with engineers, we expected resistance to AI. What we found instead was universal frustration with the hours spent crunching documents — work that none of them signed up for, yet dominates their daily lives.

The new funding will enable the company to expand its engineering team to refine the product across workflows, accelerate its commercial rollout in France (with a focus on building engineering firms), and invest in customer onboarding, support and integrations with industry-standard tools.