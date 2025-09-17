EvoluteIQ raises $53M led by Baird Capital to scale its agentic AI platform

EvoluteIQ, a native AI platform, secured $53 million in minority growth capital from Baird Capital to accelerate global expansion and strengthen its leadership in enterprise-grade agentic AI automation. Baird Capital’s Daina Spedding and Mark Donnelly will join the EvoluteIQ Board of Directors.

Founded in 2019, EvoluteIQ develops the EIQ platform for automating complex business processes. Built on its Agentic Mesh Architecture (aMa) and an AI Workbench, EIQ orchestrates end-to-end workflows across sectors such as banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

The AI-native platform unifies process orchestration, data integration, and generative-AI–assisted decisioning in a single Low-Code/No-Code/Pro-Code environment, replacing fragmented toolchains.

Designed for complex, regulated organisations, EIQ enables teams to design, deploy, and scale AI-enabled business processes with greater speed, security, and cost efficiency. The platform is used by some Fortune 500 enterprises to automate workflows and improve operational resilience.

Sameet Gupte, Co-founder and Chief Executive at EvoluteIQ, commented:

The Agentic AI market represents a fundamental shift from reactive automation to proactive, intelligent orchestration.

Baird Capital’s expertise in scaling technology companies, network, and global resources will help us accelerate our journey as we focus on driving transformative growth through outcome driven agentic models.

This funding will enable the company to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its leadership in enterprise-grade agentic AI–driven automation.