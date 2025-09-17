Kertos lands €14M to lead Europe’s AI-first compliance shift

Germany-based AI compliance platform Kertos has closed a €14 million Series A to redefine AI-native compliance in Europe. The round was led by global fintech investor Portage, with continued participation from existing backers Pilabs, Redstone, 10x Founders, and seed+speed Ventures.

Kertos is a European compliance engine that pairs a powerful operating system with AI-native automation and on-demand expert support. It integrates with your tech stack, automatically discovers assets, surfaces real-time insights, assesses risk, and automates the end-to-end workflow, from document drafting and evidence collection to continuous monitoring, reducing the time and effort required to stay compliant.

By streamlining repetitive, complex tasks, Kertos’ AI agents make compliance effortless and enable audit readiness in days.

Kertos co-founder Dr. Kilian Schmidt said the company’s OS and AI agents now automate the entire compliance workload, turning compliance into a strategic lever for European businesses. He added that the platform delivers at scale, eliminating busywork, reducing costs, and providing the infrastructure Europe needs to achieve operational excellence and meet leading European and global frameworks.

As Europe’s regulatory landscape grows more complex, Kertos leads with a Europe-first approach, delivering end-to-end compliance, from asset discovery and regulatory mapping to certification and continuous audit readiness, for businesses of every size. Startups and scale-ups get compliant fast to unlock enterprise deals, mid-market firms automate manual work to fuel growth, and large corporates replace fragmented processes with AI so teams can focus on strategy and governance.