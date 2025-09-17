Time Atlas Labs raises €1.8M to help people track and learn from life’s moments

Finnish startup Time Atlas Labs, which helps people track and learn from life’s most important moments, has raised €1.8 million in growth funding led by Lifeline Ventures, with participation from a syndicate of angel investors including Duolingo co-founder Severin Hacker and Linear’s Tuomas Artman.

While many apps track parts of life, such as workouts, health metrics, or diet, none capture the full picture or help users learn from past events and patterns. This gap inspired Time Atlas Labs to create Time Atlas, its Active Life Tracking app. The platform builds a private, continuous timeline of a person’s life by linking activities with context, enabling users to revisit experiences and uncover meaningful patterns.

Founded in 2024 by Aapo Kyrölä, Markus Stenberg, and Juho Pennanen, the company was born from Kyrölä’s realisation that he couldn’t remember many key moments from his first year of fatherhood.

Privacy is a central principle for Time Atlas Labs. Unlike other tracking tools, it never shares data with third parties. Users can choose to share information with close contacts, but only on an optional basis.

Time Atlas goes beyond fitness and sleep tracking by creating a private life timeline that connects activities, places, and personal notes, helping people recall and reflect on meaningful experiences.

Various types of life tracking have been around for years, but they’ve always been segmented to specific activities. What we’re building at Time Atlas Labs takes all of these moments and lets people see connections between their actions and use them to understand themselves,

said Aapo Kyrölä, CEO and co-founder.

The health and wellness tracking market is projected to more than triple by 2034, while life tracking overall has surged in recent years, largely through sports and sleep technologies.

Time Atlas Labs represents the next evolution of this space, offering a single platform that maps an entire life of activities and enriches them with comments and journal entries that bring depth and context to each moment.

The new funds will be used to further develop and grow its Active Life Tracking app, Time Atlas.