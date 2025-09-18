Europe's 10 biggest software deals in H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, software companies in Europe raised €3.6 billion across 335 deals, representing around 11 per cent of total European tech funding (€33.7 billion) and around 17 per cent of all tech deals (1,940+). While software captured a smaller share of capital, it remains a vital driver of deal activity, accounting for a higher proportion of transactions than funding volume.

The average deal size in software was about €10.7 million, compared to €17.4 million across European tech overall. This highlights a more fragmented funding landscape in software, with a larger number of smaller- to mid-sized rounds fueling innovation.

The period featured several outsized software rounds across Europe, highlighting the sector’s diversity, from productivity AI and workforce platforms to enterprise SaaS, risk decisioning, cryptography/FHE, FinOps, and healthtech. These raises indicate continued investor interest in AI-enabled, mission-critical tools that address both broad and industry-specific needs.

Overall, the data suggests that while mega-rounds in other sectors drove headline numbers, software continues to demonstrate resilience and breadth, with strong deal activity and a steady flow of capital into companies scaling AI, automation, and digital infrastructure.

Here are the biggest software deals in H1 2025.