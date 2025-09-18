French Moodwork raises €3.1M to expand AI-driven workplace mental health platform

Paris-based mental health startup Moodwork has raised €3.1 million in fresh funding. The round was led by French VC firm Newfund, with participation from new investor and Co-CEO Grégory Salinger, along with business angels Guy Lacroix and Alain Dublin.

Salinger, who has held senior roles at Microsoft and Apax Partners, joins company co-founder Benjamin Brion as Co-CEO.

The funding comes as the French government has designated 2025 as the “Great National Cause” for mental health, highlighting issues such as workplace stress and burnout. In this context, Moodwork is developing its platform that combines scientific research, psychological support, and AI-based personalization to help companies address employee well-being.

The company reports that six months of using its platform correlates with a 13% drop in burnout risk and a 9% decrease in stress levels. Moodwork is already profitable and plans to expand its product suite, grow its workforce, and adapt its tools for executives, healthcare staff, industrial workers, and logistics professionals.

Its offerings include individual support, HR and leadership tools, and company-wide assessments to identify risks before they escalate. Moodwork also provides consulting, training, and evaluation services.

Across Europe, demand for workplace mental health solutions is growing. UK-based Spill and Unmind and Dutch startup OpenUp are gaining traction, while Moodwork is building its presence with a focus on scientific validation and tailored solutions.