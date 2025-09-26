Arsipa acquires Bloom to deliver an end-to-end digital platform for occupational safety

The Arsipa Group has acquired Berlin-based tech startup Bloom, strengthening its position in occupational safety and introducing a digital-native compliance platform in Germany and Austria.

Bloom translates complex legal requirements into intuitive software workflows for mid-sized companies. Capabilities include digital health records, mental-health risk assessments, digital first-aid logs, and digital mental-health services. With integrations to more than 50 HR systems, including Personio and SAP, Bloom helps reduce data silos and supports a more connected, efficient software environment.

Arsipa operates a nationwide network of safety specialists and company physicians, delivering comprehensive on-site support and cross-industry expertise. This in-person capability complements Bloom’s digital strengths and positions the combined organisation to drive innovation in occupational safety. Arsipa also offers SaaS ERP solutions that streamline medical, safety, and administrative workflows.

Integrating Bloom adds a customer-facing layer to the Ginisuite ecosystem, holistically mapping occupational safety and uniting on-site support with administrative simplification and automation.

With this acquisition, Bloom and Arsipa plan to deliver an end-to-end platform, from translating legal requirements into software to providing on-site specialist support, by fully integrating their technologies into a seamless, silo-free solution.

Bloom will continue to operate as an independent brand led by its founders, Viktoria Lindner and Leonie Ellerbrock.