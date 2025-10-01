Moldova’s pro-EU vote sets stage for startup-led growth

Following Sunday's national elections, the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS), led by Moldovan President Maia Sandu, claimed victory and a new parliamentary majority.



While the election process was accused of interference by pro-Russian groups, resulting in the barring of two pro-Russian parties, the result offers powerful pro-Europe momentum as the country aims for European Union membership by 2030 and a boost for the local tech startup ecosystem.



According to Marina Bzovii, Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP) Director, the result is a positive one for Moldovan startups and innovation.



Founded in 2018 as a quasi-governmental entity — created by government decision but not funded by the state — and a first of its kind, “e-park” within a broader e-governance ecosystem, MITP aims to nurture growth and simplify the entrepreneurial journey.



She contends:



“Moldova Innovation Technology Park represents far more than a fiscal platform or a development framework for IT companies. MITP is a genuine link between the Republic of Moldova and the European Digital Single Market.



While only a few years ago wine exports were our economic emblem, IT exports have now surpassed this historic milestone, projected to reach one billion euros in 2025. It is as if Moldova has shifted from exporting the taste of tradition to exporting the future.”



Over its eight years of activity, MITP has become a launchpad for startups, promoting Moldova’s tech ecosystem on the global stage, strengthening the local community, and spurring innovation.



Bzovii asserts that startups are the engine of creativity and innovation, and in the context of the Republic of Moldova, they play a vital role in transforming the digital economy into one that is competitive and future-oriented.



In the first quarter of 2024 alone, MITP residents generated a turnover of 3.4 billion MDL, 88 per cent of which came from exports — clearly demonstrating that the products and services created here have global relevance.



With over 24,000 IT professionals, the sector already contributes 5.7 per cent of GDP, and its principal investors hail from European countries such as Romania, Germany, and others.



“MITP thus becomes not only a facilitator of economic growth but also a solid bridge integrating Moldova into Europe’s digital architecture, offering local companies the opportunity to compete on equal footing with global players.“



According to Bzovii:

“With the launch of a dedicated startup fund, we will open new pathways of support for young innovators, turning their bold ideas into businesses with international impact.



Startups are, metaphorically speaking, the seeds planted today that will yield the fruits of a resilient digital economy tomorrow — an economy capable of withstanding international competition, organically connecting to innovation networks worldwide, and continuously boosting sector productivity.”

Lead image: Vorota Kishineva.



