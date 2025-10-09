Data/Research

Europe’s tech rebounds to €21B in Q3 2025 — but fewer deals signal a more selective market

Funding surges but deal volume shrinks, as big rounds in AI, telecom, and fintech drive Europe’s more selective, mature market.
Cate Lawrence 10 hours ago
Europe’s tech rebounds to €21B in Q3 2025 — but fewer deals signal a more selective market
Three-year analysis of third-quarter funding trends reveals that Q3 2025 (€21 billion) rebounded sharply, up 90.9 per cent year over year from Q3 2024 (€11 billion), but remained 25 per cent below Q3 2023 (€28 billion).

Fundraising in Q3 2025

Beyond total capital raised, the number of deals continues to decline year over year: European tech startups closed 1,067 deals in Q3 2023, 981 in Q3 2024 (−8.1 per cent), and 912 in Q3 2025 (−7.0 per cent vs 2024; −14.5 per cent vs 2023), marking a steady contraction in deal activity over the past three years.

Monthly break down

