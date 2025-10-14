Oura raises over $900M, valuing it at "approximately $11BN”

Oura, the Finnish health tech startup known for its popular smart rings, has raised over $900m in a new funding round, valuing the startup at “approximately $11bn”, it said.

The funding round was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company with participation from new investor ICONIQ and investment from Whale Rock and Atreides.



Oura's valuation has now more than doubled since its $200m last funding round in December last year, valuing it at $5.2bn.



Oura says it will funnel the new funding to speed up AI and product innovation, expand global distribution and invest in the development of new health features.



Oura says it has sold more than 5.5 million Oura rings since they were launched in 2015, with more than half of those sales in the past year.



The startup says it recorded revenues of more than $500m in 2024, and says it’s on track to top $1bn in sales for 2025.



“This new funding is a testament to the strength of Oura’s business and the trust millions of members place in us every day,” said Tom Hale, chief executive officer, Oura.



“We’re proud to be building not just a product, but a global movement toward proactive health—helping people understand their bodies, make better lifestyle decisions, and connect more effectively with their healthcare providers.



"Today, our technology supports consumers, employers, insurers, and clinicians working together to advance preventive health at scale. With this investment, we will accelerate innovation, expand our global reach, and set a new standard for what wearables can achieve in advancing preventive health.”



David Shuman, Oura board chair, said: "Oura’s growth and impact over the past year have been truly remarkable.



“The company has doubled revenue, expanded its global reach, and delivered transformative solutions that are reshaping the wearables industry."