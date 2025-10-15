enspired extends Series B to €40M to accelerate global AI-powered BESS expansion

Vienna-based enspired, an optimiser for battery energy storage systems (BESS), has raised over €40 million in Series B funding. The round adds Future Energy Ventures as a new investor alongside renewed commitments from Zouk Capital, EnBW New Ventures, Banpu NEXT, PUSH VC, and 360 Capital.

Enspired provides simultaneous commercial optimisation of batteries and other power assets across wholesale, control reserve, and ancillary services. Its fully automated, in-house trading platform, built for Europe’s short-term power markets, aims to reduce time to market and help customers monetise flexibility.

As the energy transition accelerates, battery optimisation is becoming critical infrastructure, and the company’s multi-market approach addresses a key bottleneck in integrating renewables.

Enspired is expanding faster than expected, adding new countries to its roadmap while continuing to see opportunities in Europe and assessing growth in Asia and the US.

Within the last 12 months, we entered six new markets and crossed the 1GW mark of BESS under management. We proved our undisputed leadership in commercial optimisation by publishing our actual, certified revenues. We are at our greatest peak, and we won’t stop here,

said CEO and co-founder Jürgen Mayerhofer.

The company views AI as a lever to accelerate the energy transition and will use the new investment to expand into additional regions. The first step in its global expansion is a partnership with Banpu NEXT, a Net Zero solutions provider in Asia-Pacific and an emerging BESS player in Japan.

With the strategic support of Future Energy Ventures as our new investor, we're perfectly positioned to accelerate our growth and introduce several innovative use cases very soon. Their expertise in the energy sector and commitment to our vision make them an ideal partner for our next phase of expansion,

Mayerhofer added.

The new capital will enable enspired to advance AI-driven flexibility optimisation and set a higher standard for energy management globally.