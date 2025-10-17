Supernaut AI bags €530K to help developers resolve stalled tickets and reduce technical debt

Lithuanian AI startup Supernaut AI has raised a €530,000 pre-seed investment from Helsinki- and Vilnius-based venture capital fund Superhero Capital.

Supernaut AI is building an “AI-native” tool for engineering teams, designed to accelerate software development by automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks and turning them into tested, documented code within minutes. The solution integrates with commonly used work platforms such as Jira and GitHub, acting as a proactive team member that helps resolve stalled tickets that often lack time or motivation to be addressed.

Supernaut AI stands out from competitors (such as individual developer tools like Vibe Coding) by focusing on team-based workflows. The solution helps not only with code generation but also with reducing technical debt.

Supernaut AI was founded by Mantas Konstantinavičius and Olga Maslova.

Mantas has years of experience leading engineering teams across five startups and applying AI-driven automation solutions in workflows. Olga Maslova, who holds a PhD in physics, brings deep technical expertise and experience in leading machine learning and data science projects as well as building complex systems.

“We’re building Supernaut to eliminate the biggest productivity barriers engineers face gradually,” shared Mantas Konstantinavičius, co-founder of Supernaut AI.

“Our first version solves a problem every developer knows – when Sentry floods you with errors, the whole team suddenly ends up fixing bugs instead of building the product.



Supernaut automatically investigates, documents, and fixes these issues with full transparency.



Our long-term vision is simple: an AI team member that reliably handles monotonous work so humans can focus on what truly creates value.”

The investment was led by Gytenis Galkis, Partner at Superhero Capital, responsible for expansion in the Baltic region.

"Mantas and Olga’s team has a unique market understanding and the technical competence needed to bring this solution to life. We see strong potential for both the product and the team to scale globally — their tool gives engineering teams back the time to innovate instead of dealing with backlogged tickets,” says Gytenis Galkis.

The product is currently being tested in a closed environment, and the startup plans soon to launch an open beta program with its first customers.

The funds raised will be used to expand the team and develop the product toward its first commercially viable version. Supernaut AI is targeting the global market, and investors see significant potential in proactive AI tools that enhance team productivity.





