nexos.ai secures €30M to tackle the enterprise AI adoption challenge

Vilnius-based nexos.ai has raised €30 million in a Series A round to help enterprises adopt AI securely and at scale. The financing was co-led by Evantic Capital and existing investor Index Ventures, with participation from Creandum, Dig Ventures, and angel backers.

The raise comes six months after the company’s January launch and amid growing concerns over “shadow AI,” where employees upload confidential materials to consumer tools, risking exposure to third parties.

nexos.ai’s platform combines an AI Workspace for employees and an AI Gateway for developers, providing a unified control layer across 200+ models. This enables task routing to the most suitable model while centralising security, cost management, and compliance.

The AI Workspace enables teams to interact with multiple LLMs within a single interface, featuring configurable guardrails and role-based access. Users can compare models side by side, work across file formats, and collaborate with built-in web search, while detailed logging and trace visibility help prevent data leakage.

The AI Gateway offers a single endpoint for plug-and-play orchestration of models, intelligent caching to cut costs and latency, RAG grounded in company documents, smart fallbacks and load balancing for resilience, and private hosting options for sensitive workloads.

The funding will scale the platform and tackle core barriers to enterprise AI adoption, security, observability, governance, and cost control. It will also accelerate advanced routing and private model deployment, support expansion across Europe and North America, and fund educational partnerships to help close AI skills gaps.