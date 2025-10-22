Y Combinator–backed Saturn raises $15M to make financial advice affordable for all

Fintech advice company Saturn has raised a $15 million Series A funding round led by European VC Singular, with participation from Shapers, Y Combinator, and Zeno Ventures.

The advice gap is one of today’s biggest societal challenges. Fewer than 1 in 10 people in the UK received financial advice last year, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. That leaves millions of families without the help and expertise they need to secure their futures.

The problem? Delivering advice is too expensive. Advise professionals, whether they are financial advisers, paraplanners, or administrators, spend too much time bogged down in admin and compliance tasks.

The result: it costs on average £2,000 / year to serve just one client, making financial advice a privilege for the wealthy.

Founded in 2023 by Amal Jolly, Michael Ettlinger, and Rohit Vaish, Saturn’s mission is to make human-led advice accessible to one billion people.

After uncovering the scale of the issue by reading an industry report, the founding trio saw how AI could transform the economics of advice and open access for everyone. “Behind every financial plan is a human story,” said Amal Jolly, Saturn CEO.

“Advisers and their teams quietly change lives, giving families confidence and peace of mind. Our job is to empower humans in the financial advice process.

By doing the heavy-admin-lifting and making compliance much more reliable and less painful, we can help financial advice professionals offer their life-changing services to more people at a significantly lower cost.”



Saturn’s compliance-focused AI tackles the root of the problem by automating the most time-consuming administrative and regulatory work.

Tasks that once took four hours of paraplanner time now take just 20 minutes of review - including client suitability reports, meeting documentation, onboarding, and pension transfer processing.

This frees advisers and their teams to focus on what they do best: delivering expert, human-led advice at scale. By giving firms full control of their data and reducing manual processes, Saturn eliminates inefficiencies, cuts risk, and helps strengthen client relationships.

Built to be Compliant by Design, Saturn adapts to each firm’s internal policies and local regulatory requirements, ensuring every process, document, and workflow aligns with the regulations e.g., FCA and Consumer Duty standards, from the start. Its AI is purpose-built for UK financial advice compliance - not a generic CRM or automation tool - and is continually refined in collaboration with Saturn’s in-house team of compliance experts and paraplanners.

All AI-generated documentation remains subject to mandatory adviser review before distribution, ensuring firms retain full oversight and regulatory accountability while benefiting from automated efficiency.



Saturn’s technology is trusted by over 600 leading advisory firms, consolidators, national firms, and advice networks, including Progeny, Hoxton Wealth, Perspective Financial Group, and Insight Financial Associates.

Jeremy Uzan, Co-Founder and GP at Singular, commented:

“We have rarely seen such an ambitious, high-velocity founding team that combines deep technical expertise with real industry insight.



They have built an exceptional group around them that moves fast, executes with focus and attracts top talent - and their early traction already reflects their ambition.”

The new funding will accelerate the development of next-generation AI and tech that enable faster, more scalable and more compliant advice delivery. Saturn will also expand its AI, engineering, research, customer delivery, and partnerships teams to strengthen industry collaboration.



