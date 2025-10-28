SalesPatriot lands $5M for defence procurement modernisation and European expansion

SalesPatriot, a Polish-American startup building a procurement platform for defence and aerospace components, has raised $5 million in seed funding. The round was led by CRV, with participation from Pear VC, Y Combinator, SV Angel, Liquid2, Uncorrelated Ventures, and strategic angels including Paul Graham, Rich Miner, Mark Pincus, Steve Blank, and Mati Staniszewski. This brings total funding to $6.3 million.

Founded in 2024 by engineers Nelson Ray, Benjamin Rhodes-Kropf, and Maciej Szymczyk, SalesPatriot addresses limitations in legacy procurement systems by ingesting and structuring data from government portals, ERPs, spreadsheets, and unstructured email. Its dynamic workflows automate quote processing and order management, enabling suppliers to process orders up to 7 times faster. The platform supports teams handling over $200 million in annual Pentagon orders.

Nelson Ray (CEO) said the company aims to establish itself as the primary system of record for defence procurement and, over time, for other mission-critical supply chains as well.

Wars today are won with logistics and supply chains as much as with new platforms. We’re building the infrastructure to make sure the West is ready.

Within a year of founding, SalesPatriot signed contracts with distributors including Jamaica Bearings Group, AllClear Aerospace, and STATZ Corporation. For distributors and manufacturers, the system provides faster access to contracts, fewer manual errors, and higher throughput without additional headcount; for the DoD and its suppliers, it improves speed, accuracy, and supply-chain resilience.

According to Benjamin Rhodes-Kropf (CTO), the company was designed from the outset to work within the complexities of defence procurement by integrating AI, structured and unstructured data, and legacy systems.

Our workflows don’t force users to change how they work – they remove the manual overhead. That’s why our customers are already seeing 7x faster turnaround times and winning more Pentagon business.

Looking ahead, SalesPatriot plans to deepen its presence in defence, expand into commercial aviation, and enter procurement markets in Europe and Asia, supporting a longer-term goal of becoming a trusted infrastructure layer for mission-critical supply chains and transforming how parts distributors and manufacturers buy and sell critical equipment.