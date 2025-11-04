Fit Collective secured £3M to solve fashion’s $230B fit problem

London-based fashion technology startup Fit Collective, founded by Savile Row–trained designer Phoebe Gormley, has raised £3 million in pre-seed funding, reportedly the largest pre-seed round raised by a solo female founder in the UK. The round was backed by AlbionVC, SuperSeed, True Global, and January Ventures, alongside an Innovate UK Smart Grant.

Fit Collective uses artificial intelligence to address inconsistent sizing at the production stage, an issue the industry estimates costs around $230 billion annually in returns and lost revenue. Rather than relying on traditional pattern-cutting or placing the burden on customers, the platform acts as a co-pilot for brands by analysing returns, fabric behaviour, and sales data before garments are produced.

With nearly half of womens-wear purchases returned and only one in three items kept, Fit Collective offers a scalable solution that helps brands design more effectively, reduce waste, and produce clothing that better meets customer needs.

The platform is already in use with Rixo, Ro & Zo, and Boden, aiming to reduce returns, improve customer retention, and enhance profitability by delivering better-fitting garments.

Fit is one of the fashion industry’s biggest blind spots, and returns are now a board-level issue costing the industry billions. We’re backing Fit Collective because they’re tackling this challenge at its roots. The team is building the kind of intelligence layer we believe will power the next wave of operational transformation in retail,

said Valerie Aelbrecht, Investment Manager at AlbionVC.

The funding will be used to expand the team, advance product development, and strengthen integrations with global fashion brands seeking to improve both profitability and sustainability performance.